Newsdeck

Whistleblower offers to speak to Republicans as Trump pushes to unmask

By Reuters 3 November 2019
Caption
epaselect epa07817428 US President Donald J. Trump participates a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 September 2019. Trump said the federal government will continue to monitor Dorian, which mostly spared Florida but is projected to potentially cause devastating winds, storm surge and flash floods in the Carolinas. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. official whose whistleblower complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump offered to communicate directly with Republicans on the intelligence committee leading the inquiry, his lawyers said on Sunday.

By Doina Chiacu and Andrea Shalal

The action was in response to Republican efforts, led by Trump, to unmask the whistleblower, a member of the U.S. intelligence community whose identity has not been released, lawyer Mark Zaid said. Republicans have “sought to expose our client’s identity which could jeopardize their safety, as well as that of their family,” Zaid wrote on Twitter.

News of the offer came as Trump called on the whistleblower to come forward, in a stark departure from norms in such cases.

“The whistleblower should be revealed, because the whistleblower gave a false story,” Trump said on the White House lawn Sunday, while calling him an “Obama guy” and a “fraud.” Republicans have complained that the impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-led House of Representatives has been unfair to them and to Trump, and that they have been restricted in their questioning of witnesses. The inquiry has followed established House rules.

Trump is under increasing pressure as the House of Representatives forges ahead with its investigation of whether Trump solicited help from Ukraine as he seeks re-election next year. Leaders of the Democratic-controlled House expect to begin public hearings in the next few weeks.

The inquiry was launched on Sept. 24 after a whistleblower complaint from the unidentified U.S. intelligence official who was concerned that the president’s actions on Ukraine were illegal and jeopardized national security.

As the inquiry enters its sixth week, however, the whistleblower’s testimony, based on second-hand information provided by other U.S. officials, is not likely to be the most important.

Lawmakers leading the inquiry have since heard first-hand accounts from U.S. officials including former National Security Council member Alexander Vindman that describe Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as accusations he used $391 million in U.S. aid as leverage.

A White House summary of a phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed Trump asking his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the Bidens.

Adam Schiff, the Democratic Intelligence Committee chairman, said last month that the whistleblower’s testimony might not be necessary.

The whistleblower initially offered to answer questions in writing if submitted by the House Intelligence Committee as a whole.

Zaid said the new offer, made on Saturday to top intelligence panel Republican Devin Nunes, reflected the client’s desire to have the complaint handled in a nonpartisan way.

“Let me be absolutely clear: Our willingness to cooperate has not changed. What we object to and find offensive, however, is the effort to uncover the identity of the whistleblower,” added Andrew Bakaj, another of the whistleblower’s lawyers.

Nunes’ office did not return a request for comment.

Longstanding Intelligence Committee policy is to protect whistleblowers’ anonymity.

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the whistleblower and called for his identity to be made public. He denies any impropriety and says the impeachment is politically motivated.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons, Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Moody’s message as ‘junk’ status looms for SA: It’s the politics, stupid

By Ed Stoddard

HEALTH-E

Survivors and activists demand increased action against TB

Amy Green for Health-e news
8 mins ago
4 mins

SPRINGBOKS

Accolades keep coming for Boks after their World Cup victory

Yanga Sibembe
10 mins ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury

Reuters 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Whistleblower offers to speak to Republicans as Trump pushes to unmask

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Crushing final defeat may motivate for years to come – England’s Itoje

Reuters 02 NOV

Maverick Citizen Op-ed

World-beating Boks edge closer to the rainbow
Liz McGregor 12 mins ago
4 mins

"The soul is known by its acts" ~ Thomas Aquinas

Maverick Citizen: Eastern Cape

Graaff-Reinet municipality turns nose up at sewage complaints

Estelle Ellis 16 mins ago
4 mins

IJ HUB: HEALTH CRISIS

Namibian hospitals ‘in ICU’ over shortages of essentials

Okeri Ngutjinazo, Tuyeimo Haidula and Sakeus Likela for IJ HUB
26 mins ago
8 mins

AFRICAN DIASPORA

Ethiopians in Greece buoyed by PM’s Nobel Prize

Carien Du Plessis
38 mins ago
5 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET: OP-ED

Addressing climate crisis begins with tackling inequality

Charlotte Scott
47 mins ago
6 mins

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Kolisi’s brutal Boks stun England

Craig Ray
02 NOV
6 mins