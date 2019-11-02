If your summer is already fully booked, and you’d like to tackle it head-on like any self-respecting, serious wine lover, we’d suggest stocking that cellar. Of course, we at Port2Port have been at it all year, but as you know these last two months not only require a stocked cellar, but innovative, thoughtful gifts and showstopper wines to grace the table. If you find yourself nodding along, then read on for our Ultimate Wine Wish List.

Port2Port is South Africa's leading fine wine marketplace. We offer wine lovers a vast selection of the best local and international wines available, including rare vintages, unusual finds and special cases.

Because we’re convinced that every bottle is SOMEONE’S story, we’ve made it our mission to not only find you the wine, but the stories BEHIND the wine to help you expand your repertoire and make informed decisions.

We are rethinking wine. Order online and we’ll deliver directly from the farm, ensuring cellar door pricing, optimum cellaring conditions and guaranteed provenance.

Here’s our ultimate wine wish list, curated especially for the discerning Maverick reader this festive season…

Summer Sips

With warmer weather on the horizon, you’ll be looking for new and interesting summer wines to entertain your guests with. Browse our range of rosés, whites and lighter reds see Pinot Noir.

The best for less – top-rated wines under R400

Looking for a great gift for a loved one, colleague or client, but can’t spend a fortune? It’s not just the expensive wines that achieve high ratings from esteemed international wine judges such as Tim Atkin, Greg Sherwood and the like. Look no further than our selection of the best value, highly rated wines.

Bubblies

‘Tis the season for sparkles. The softer the bubble, the better the wine. This is the main premise behind the production of Champagne from France, Prosecco from Italy, Espumante from Portugal, Cava from Spain and Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) from the New World. We’ve got it all – take your pick.



More is More – our BIG bottles

In most things we’d contend that LESS is, in fact MORE, in most things, but this. A BIG bottle of wine literally has no drawbacks. The bigger, the better the ageing potential of the wine. The bigger, the more people can be served, or fewer people can be served A LOT. Plus, gifting opportunities seem GRANDER. Browse our selection of Big Bottle wines here.

Wedding Bells?

A case of rare, special wine makes a beautiful wedding gift. And if you play your cards right, you could even be in with a chance of sharing it with the happy couple! We have made available a great selection of tailored Special Cases, most of which you will only find on Port2Port.

Port2Port Bestsellers

Still not sure? Need some reassurance from what fellow wine enthusiasts have been ordering from Port2Port? Then take a look at our Top Bestsellers selection, all listed for you on one handy page.

And finally… For the Wine Lover who has it all

Every-so-often our wine partners offer us special vintages, pre-releases or verticals of their most outstanding wines. Browse our collection of special wines and cases, either for your cellar, their cellar, a celebration or you know, just because. Life is too short for bad wine.

Please don’t hesitate to contact us directly if we can advise you further on your wine selection – [email protected] – we’d be happy to help! DM

