Newsdeck

Scots still planning for Japan showdown despite typhoon threat

By Reuters 9 October 2019

FUKUROI CITY, Japan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Scotland will continue to prepare as planned for their crucial Pool A clash with Japan in Yokohama on Sunday despite the fixture being threatened by a powerful typhoon tracking towards the Tokyo region, coach Gregor Townsend said.

By Greg Stutchbury

Japan’s Meteorological Agency is monitoring Typhoon Hagibis, which is expected to lash southern Honshu over the weekend and could put matches in the area in jeopardy.

Scotland’s bonus-point victory over Russia at Shizuoka Stadium on Wednesday ensured that their clash with Japan will determine who qualifies for the quarter-finals.

“It does look like it is heading into Tokyo this weekend,” Townsend told reporters after his team’s 61-0 victory. “It is a few days away and it could miss the Tokyo area or could still go there.”

Tournament rules state that any pool game which cannot be played will not be rescheduled and instead be recorded as a 0-0 draw, with bonus points unavailable. That would ensure Scotland fail to reach the quarter-finals for just the second time in the tournament’s history.

Townsend said he was unsure whether World Rugby had back-up plans, with media reports suggesting they were considering shifting games to other cities or to other dates.

“We will be getting updates from World Rugby over the next two days over what the contingencies are,” he said.

“I am sure that alternative venues or arrangements are being looked at. Not just our game, but England and France play in the same stadium the night before.

“I don’t know if that’s getting looked at for the Ireland-Samoa game (on Saturday) as well, with it being first forecast as (hitting) Fukuoka.”

Townsend said he felt his players had done what was required on Wednesday to put themselves in position to dash the hopes of the tournament hosts of reaching the knock-out stages for the first time.

“It was a tough game,” Townsend said. “The scoreline doesn’t suggest that, but the effort that went into getting that scoreline by putting pressure on the Russian defence to open up spaces was huge from my players.

“Getting the bonus point … we knew that if we hadn’t got that, Sunday would have been difficult, so getting that was excellent.

“Getting a big score will also keep things interesting for Saturday, as well with the Ireland-Samoa game.

“But also for the confidence – the players know that for two games now we haven’t conceded a point, that’s very encouraging.”

(Editing by Tony Lawrence)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Viewfinder

Month-end at the IPID: A time for ‘killing files’?

By Daneel Knoetze and Laura Grant

South Africa

False-start hassles for NPA’s bid to tackle alleged Bosasa mole

Jessica Bezuidenhout
55 mins ago
4 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Who to believe: Mcebisi Jonas or Duduzane Zuma?

Ferial Haffajee
14 hours ago
11 mins

Newsdeck

Scots still planning for Japan showdown despite typhoon threat

Reuters 5 mins ago

Newsdeck

German cabinet approves climate protection measures

Reuters 17 mins ago

Newsdeck

Democrats alarmed about possible U.S withdrawal from Open Skies treaty

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.N. chief warns may not have enough money to pay staff next month

Reuters 9 hours ago

Business Maverick

Hong Kong Banks Slump After Morgan Stanley Downgrades Outlook
Bloomberg 9 hours ago
1 min

A Twitter analysis of Justin Bieber's account found that around half of his followers are fake accounts.

Days of Zondo Newsflash

Agrizzi cross-examination postponed as investigators seek Bosasa documents

Greg Nicolson 39 mins ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

Administrative root canal: Pravin Gordhan tells court of struggle to extract record from Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Marianne Thamm
14 hours ago
6 mins

Analysis

Floyd Shivambu seems guilty of breaching MPs’ code of ethics — but what about money laundering?

Pierre De Vos
14 hours ago
7 mins

IPID VS MKHWEBANE

IPID officers rubbish public protector report

Greg Nicolson
14 hours ago
3 mins

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

Quality of oversight suffers as recesses slash parliamentary calendar

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
6 mins