(EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Elvis tribute artist Niclas Hemley, 48, a landscape gardener from Frankfurt poses during a portrait session at 'The Elvies' on September 27, 2019 in Porthcawl, Wales. 'The Elvies' is an annual gathering of Elvis fans and tribute artists which takes place every September. The event consists of hundreds of shows across various venues in the seaside town of Porthcawl, Wales. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
This week, the 16th edition of the Porthcawl Elvis Festival, fondly known as "The Elvies" took place in Porthcawl, Wales; it welcomed Elvis fans and tribute artists alike to celebrate "The King". Also in the news, the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand that took place at the Chang International Circuit.
Elvis tribute artist Steve Knight, 34, a bricklayer from London poses during a portrait session at ‘The Elvies’ on September 27, 2019 in Porthcawl, Wales. ‘The Elvies’ is an annual gathering of Elvis fans and tribute artists which takes place every September. The event consists of hundreds of shows across various venues in the seaside town of Porthcawl, Wales. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Spanish MotoGP rider Joan Mir of Suzuki Ecstar Team in action during the free practice two of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, 04 October 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A prototype of SpaceXs Starship is pictured at the company’s Texas launch facility on September 28, 2019 in Boca Chica near Brownsville, Texas. The Starship spacecraft is a massive vehicle meant to take people to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)
A creation entitled “Tulips bouquet” by U.S. artist, Jeff Koons is displayed next to the “Grand Palais” on October 04, 2019, in Paris, France. “Bouquet of Tulips” is a monumental work in bronze, stainless steel and aluminium polychrome ten meters high and eight wide, for a weight of 27 tons offered to France by the famous artist Jeff Koons to pay respect to the victims of the 2015 terrorists attacks in Paris. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
People enjoy the unseasonably warm weather as park rangers continue to search for two missing swimmers at Rockaway Bech on October 02, 2019 in New York City. After one teen was rescued by a surfer, his two companions remain missing and are presumed drowned after entering rough surf on October 01, 2019 to escape the heat. New York City is experiencing an unusually long beach season this year as both water and air temperatures remain high. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A new installation by elusive artist Banksy is displayed on October 1, 2019 in Croydon, England. The shop names ‘Gross Domestic Product’ appeared over night and features the stab vest he designed for Stormzy’s headline act at the Glastonbury Festival. A Tony the Tiger rug and a cradle surrounded by CCTV cameras are also on show as part of the venture, at a disused retail outlet in Croydon. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Pro-democracy protesters wave their cell phones as they take part in a rally at Edinburg Place on September 27, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Pro-democracy protesters have entered their fourth month of demonstrations across Hong Kong as the Chinese-rule territory braces for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on October 1 and the anti-government movement continue its call for Chief Executive Carrie Lam to meet their remaining demands, including an independent inquiry into police brutality, the retraction of the word riot to describe the rallies, and genuine universal suffrage. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
A Bull Rider in action at the 2019 Deni Ute Muster on October 04, 2019 in Deniliquin, Australia. The annual Deniliquin Ute Muster is the largest ute muster in Australia, attracting more than 18,000 people to the rural town of Deniliquin together to celebrate all things Australian and the icon of the Ute in a weekend of music, competitions and camping. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
A woman picks up a coloured cactus during the opening of the international fairs Ecofira, for environmental and energetic solutions; Efiaqua, for an efficient water management; and Iberflora, for do-it-yourself (DIY) gardening, in Valencia, eastern Spain, 01 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling
A couple of white South African rhinoceros, Thomas and Kibo, arrive at the Bioparco zoo in Rome, Italy, 03 October 2019. The Rome Biopark will contribute financially to the project promoted by the international Save the Rhino association, committed to safeguarding rhinos in the wild. EPA-EFE/ANSA/CLAUDIO PERI
Models present creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 October 2019. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 23 September to 01 October. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Singer Anthony Kiedis of the US band Red Hot Chilli Peppers performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a
Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.