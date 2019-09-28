Extinction Rebellion protestors lie on the ground next to their bicycles as they participate in a rally in Brisbane, Australia, 27 September 2019. Extinction Rebellion is a socio-political action group that uses nonviolent resistance to inspire government action on environmental and climate issues. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
This week, the opening night of World of WearableArt, a renowned international design competition allowing designers to push the limits of innovation and creativity (also known as WOW), took place in Wellington, New Zealand. Also in the news, socio-political action group Extinction Rebellion participate in a non-violent protest in Brisbane, Australia.
Stefanie visits the installation ‘Mirage Gstaad’ by American artist Doug Aitken, in Gstaad, Switzerland, 21 September 2019. The structure is presented during the exhibition ‘Elevation 1049: Frequencies’ that will be visible until spring 2021. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
Ninja, a five month old pug after winning the ‘Best Puppy of Breed’ competition at The Royal Melbourne Show 2019 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 21 September 2019. The Royal Melbourne Show 2019 runs from 21 September to 01 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Models walk the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Britain’s Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding her son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa 25 September 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on an official visit to South Africa. Founded in Cape Town in 2013, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation contributes to the development of youth and leadership, facilitates discussions about social justice and common human purposes and makes the lessons of Archbishop Tutu accessible to new generations. It is located in one of Cape Town’s oldest buildings and a national landmark, The Old Granary Building. EPA-EFE/TOBY MELVILLE / POOL EPA-EFE/TOBY MELVILLE / POOL
For a contrasting view on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit to South Africa,
this article by Rebecca Davis’ is well worth a read.
Chrysanthemum & Amphitrite, by Jack Irving of the United Kingdom, is modelled in the Open Section during the World of WearableArt Opening Night 2019 at TSB Bank Arena on September 26, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt )
Five new capybaras are seen exploring the new exhibit at Taronga Zoo on September 26, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. The capybara is native to South America and is the largest living rodent in the world. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
In a recent Maverick Life newsletter we found out that capybaras are sometimes kept as pets! Looking for an interesting Sunday read? Sign up to the Maverick Life newsletter
here.
A man watches the ice in an ice cave in the Swiss Aletsch Glacier, in Valais, Switzerland, 25 September 2019 (issued 26 September 2019). The Swiss Aletsch glacier, one of the largest ice streams in Europe, is the first Unesco World Heritage Site of the Alps. This huge river of ice stretches over 23 km from its formation in the Jungfrau region (at 4000 m) down to the Massa Gorge in Valais, around 2500 m below. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
Revelers enjoy riding a kind of modern merry-go-round during the opening weekend of the 2019 Oktoberfest on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. This year’s Oktoberfest, which will draw millions of visitors from all over the world, will run from October 21 through November 6. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
A piece of art called ‘DC Semiramis’ by artist Tai Shani, during a press preview showing four pieces being shortlisted in 2019 ‘s Turner Prize, at the Turner Contemporary, Margate, Kent, Britain, 26 September 2019. The Turner Prize is an annual prize given to visual artist from Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
A dancer performs the ‘Authentic’ dance act during TABAYER Jewellery’s exclusive Paris Fashion Week event at The Ritz on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for TABAYER)
Banksy’s Devolved Parliament (est. GBP1.5-2m) is displayed to the press during the preview for Sotheby’s Frieze Week Contemporary Art Auctions at Sotheby’s on September 27, 2019 in London, England. Banksy’s Devolved Parliament will be offered in Sotheby’s Frieze Week Contemporary Art Evening Auction alongside works by Basquiat, Fontana, Borgeois, Hackney, Bacon and more. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)
Floral displays in full flower during Floriade 2019 on September 14, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. Floriade is Australia’s biggest celebration of spring with a program of music, cultural celebrations, food and wine. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a
Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.