Business Maverick

Wednesday, September 25: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 25 September 2019
Caption
Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Trump impeachment inquiry launched, China’s startup boom fades and WeWork’s controversial CEO steps down. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today. 

Impeachment Inquiry

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the U.S. House is opening a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump following revelations that he pushed Ukraine’s government to investigate Joe Biden, now the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Trump is seeking to defuse the ballooning controversy by releasing the transcript of a July phone call with the Ukrainian president. As Pelosi made the announcement, the president dismissed the move as “Witch Hunt garbage.” Here’s a deeper dive into why impeachment is being discussed again now.

Markets Rattled

The U.S. impeachment push adds to a raft of concerns weighing on global markets. Stocks in Asia looked set to fall after U.S. equities dropped and Treasuries rose on political turmoil in Washington. The S&P 500 fell the most in a month, while the 10-year Treasury yield hit a two-week low, the dollar fell to session lows and the yen strengthened. Trump’s speech at the United Nations Tuesday ratcheted up tensions between the U.S. and China, while underwhelming economic indicators are adding to worries. Elsewhere, oil fell on signs Saudi Arabia is making progress in restoring lost output and sterling strengthened as the U.K. Parliament prepared to reconvene following a Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend it was unlawful.

Still Cautious

For all the efforts to make China’s bonds more accessible to foreigners this year, some global funds are reluctant to own them, thanks to concerns over liquidity, capital controls and hedging. While overseas investors own just a fraction of the world’s second largest bond market, their opinion may soon hold a little more weight as FTSE Russell is expected to include the bonds in its flagship index. Meanwhile China recently scrapped investment limits for foreigners as it seeks to encourage more investment in capital markets and increase the yuan’s global use. However, the opacity of the Chinese system has left investors reluctant to fully allocate to that market, according to Paresh Upadhyaya, a portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. “It’s also not as easy as it is to go buy JGBs or bunds or Treasuries,” he said.

Out of WeWork

Adam Neumann, the charismatic and controversial entrepreneur who led WeWork to become one of the world’s most valuable startups, stepped down as chief executive officer in a move designed to salvage the company’s IPO plans. Earlier this year some bankers were privately touting a valuation as high as $65 billion, but WeWork’s plans to go public stalled last week after expectations dropped to $15 billion or less. “While our business has never been stronger, in recent weeks, the scrutiny directed toward me has become a significant distraction,” Neumann said in a statement Tuesday. Debt financing worth $6 billion is riding on a successful stock offering before the end of the year. Otherwise the deeply unprofitable company will need to find another source of capital.

Fewer Unicorns

It’s the latest sign that China’s remarkable startup boom is petering out: Even the hottest startups are having trouble raising cash. SenseTime — the world’s highest-valued artificial intelligence startup — Full Truck Alliance and Royole (the company behind the world’s first foldable phone) have all postponed or pulled back on fundraising this year after venture capital pools dried up. Over the past decade, China’s tech industry has driven one of the fastest and largest creations of wealth the world has ever seen, birthing global leaders from Alibaba to TikTok parent ByteDance. But U.S.-China trade curbs have soured investors on the world’s No. 2 economy, suppressing deal flow. Just seven Chinese unicorns had been born in 2019 as of June, versus 30 in all of 2018.

What We’ve Been Reading

This is what’s caught our eye over the past 24 hours.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Moyo to go after Old Mutual directors in their personal capacity

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Treasury pulls rabbit out of hat with $5bn sale of two international bonds

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Gas in Mozambique – a $128bn opportunity

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Biden to back impeachment if Trump does not cooperate with U.S. Congress

Reuters 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

You have the right to be forgotten by Google – but only in Europe

Reuters 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

UK’s top court to rule on Tuesday on Johnson’s parliament suspension

Reuters 23 SEP

Africa

Kenya school collapse: Seven dead, scores wounded in Nairobi

News24 23 SEP

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Infant mortality drop shows progress on African poverty, and economic growth may be playing a role
Ed Stoddard 6 hours ago
5 mins

Mooning is considered a form of free speech in the United States.

Business Maverick

Moholi’s abrupt exit from Old Mutual board points to divisions over Moyo battle

Ray Mahlaka 22 SEP
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why socialism thrives nowhere, except at universities

Ivo Vegter
6 hours ago
7 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Wednesday: Rico

Rico
16 hours ago
1 min

OPINIONISTA

Sustainability with Chinese characteristics

Stephen S Roach
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Joseph Mathunjwa, evoking God and Hitler, remains at Amcu helm as platinum wage talks rumble on

Ed Stoddard
22 SEP
3 mins