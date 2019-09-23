Following is a list of winners in key categories:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
“Fleabag” (Amazon Studios)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
“Chernobyl” (HBO)
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Bill Hader, “Barry”
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Billy Porter, “Pose”
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES
Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Will Dunham)
