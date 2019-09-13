Need some series-binging inspiration? We’ve asked few DM staffers to tell us what they’re watching: from a women’s wrestling show to that documentary on the brains behind FOX news and and the stylists behind the homes of the who’s who in Hollywood.

Nicole Williamson, Maverick Life production manager and wine connoisseur

The third season of “GLOW”, an acronym for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, has been my favourite to date. Set in the mid-’80s, GLOW sees a diverse group of women, from the has-been soap opera star to the wanna-be on-screen actress, come together to form a new television show. In the series, each woman takes on a stereotyped character (think Zoya the Russian destroyer to Liberty Bell, the all-American woman) and, in each episode, they battle each other in the wrestling ring for the crowned title.

In the third season the show gets signed to a casino in Las Vegas where, in true GLOW style, a series of entertaining events unravel. If not for the intriguing interpersonal relationships between the characters, the show is well worth watching for the incredible eighties outfits and hairstyles!

Gerald Schreiner, Head of Business Development and part-time singer

For anyone into series: watch “The Loudest Voice”. The Loudest Voice was one of the most gripping series I’ve seen in a while. Having an interest in current affairs and politics, in particular US politics, I was automatically drawn to it.

The Fox Fake News Factory has fascinated and frustrated me for years, and often times whilst travelling on business in the US, I would sit in my hotel room watching it and feeling completely gobsmacked by the blatant trash I was watching.

Of course, I know that news can be manipulated, and a story can be slightly changed to fit a certain narrative, but after watching The Loudest Voice, I was floored to what extent Roger Ailes really controlled the narrative at Fox.

It now makes complete sense why those Fox and Friends bots were spewing such anti-Obama vitriol at all times. They almost seemed controlled in a way and this made me realise that maybe they were.

I was in the US at the time that the Gretchen Carlson story was in the news and remember watching it unfold. As a friend of the underdog, and being a bit sentimental at heart, it’s reassuring that in the end the good guy/lady won. Russell Crowe is phenomenal and completely unrecognisable. In all, it was edge-of-your-seat, emotionally provoking five-star entertainment. Totally binge-worthy!

Karabo Mafolo, reporter and full-time Beyoncé fan

I recently started watching “Styling Hollywood”, it’s about a black gay couple running their business in between the usual platonic and romantic drama. Jason is a stylist for Hollywood A-listers and his husband, Adair runs an interior design business. It’s light-hearted and has enough drama to keep me glued to my screen.

There’s also the heartbreaking movie on Ellen Pakkies called “Ellen, the Ellen Pakkies Story”. Ellen Pakkies murdered her drug-addicted son after years of being terrorised by him and trying to get him help. Jarrid Geduld brilliantly portrays Abie, Ellen’s son, who changes from a happy-go-lucky child to a violent, stealing individual. ML

Karabo Mafolo Follow Save More