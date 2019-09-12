Newsdeck

UK’s worst-case no-deal Brexit plan confirms scenario’s ‘severe risks’- Labour Party

By Reuters 12 September 2019
Caption
A placard saying 'No Deal' stands in front of a Union flag, also known as a Union Jack, near the Houses of Parliament in London, U.K., on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The worst-case Brexit plan published by the UK government on Wednesday has confirmed the "severe risks" of a no-deal Brexit scenario, the Brexit spokesman of Britain's main opposition Labour Party said.

“It is also now more important than ever that Parliament is recalled and has the opportunity to scrutinise these documents and take all steps necessary to stop No Deal,” Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

The “Operation Yellowhammer” worst-case assumptions published on Wednesday were prepared on August 2, the government said, and form the basis of its no-deal planning.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

