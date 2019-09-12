“It is also now more important than ever that Parliament is recalled and has the opportunity to scrutinise these documents and take all steps necessary to stop No Deal,” Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.
The “Operation Yellowhammer” worst-case assumptions published on Wednesday were prepared on August 2, the government said, and form the basis of its no-deal planning.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
