The Daily Maverick team shares what they watch to unwind after the rigours of reporting on the chaos happening in the country.

Fran Beighton, Maverick Insider’s mother-in-chief

I’m watching “Diagnosis” about the New York Times column where the stories of patients’ unknown illnesses are shared with the NYT community of readers around the world in the hope, and success, of finding a diagnosis. It’s the most perfect example of reader-journalism engagement and I’m taking notes!

And then, ahem, a total guilty pleasure: “Younger” on Showmax (a comedy-drama about single-mom Liza who starts a new career at 40). Oh and “Derry Girls” on Netflix, which is a comedy set in Northern Ireland in the early ’90s. So great, but maybe only if you understand the context.

Nkateko Mabasa, DM reporter and slightly sleep-deprived new dad

I’m watching the second season of “Pose” on Netflix. It is a brilliant TV series on transgender life and culture in New York during the 1980s.

The show depicts the personal journeys of trans women who find a community within the Ball Culture of New York and form houses – which become their adopted families after their real family has kicked them out.

It is a show of how transgender women are treated even within the LGBT community and during a time when AIDS was known as a disease for queer people.

I not only enjoy the brilliant cinematography and eloquent dialogue but the riveting storylines of women who had to risk it all to become who they are.

Kathryn Kotze, can-do-it-all manager

I recently watched “Patrick Melrose” (available on Showmax). It is a five-part mini-series with Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role. While I don’t inherently dislike Benedict Cumberbatch, I do find that the majority of his previous roles are very Benedict Cumberbatch playing Benedict Cumberbatch. But his portrayal of Patrick Melrose, the lead protagonist from the semi-autobiographical novels by Edward St Aubyn, is second to none.

The series follows Patrick Melrose, once a traumatised child, now an adult trust-fund drug addict, as he processes the death of his father. In short, his father was a total asshole and we get to watch him deal with that.

I wouldn’t say the series is pleasant to watch. It’s emotionally challenging, uncomfortable and raw. But the script is genius and you will laugh. The cinematography is beautiful. And the acting (from the full cast) is phenomenal. It is storytelling at its best and I highly recommend it.

Yanga Sibembe, DM reporter and sports connoisseur

I’m watching this Disney-animated series called Amphibia. It chronicles the adventures of Anne Boonchuy, a teenager who is magically transported to a rural marshland full of frog people.

When there, Anne meets an excitable young frog Sprig Plantar, whom she befriends. Sprig then takes Anne home in the hope that he can convince his grandfather that they should “keep” her. Easier said done of course as Hop Pop is a stern, old man rooted in the ways of yesteryear. Sprig must also convince his younger sister, Polly Plantar, an unpredictable, naturally suspicious pollywog. In the end, they accept Anne and she quickly becomes a member of the family.

Stuck in this fantastical world of amphibians, Anne quickly bonds with the adventurous Sprig and discovers the true meaning of friendship. Which is significant because in her world she had been bullied by her so-called friends and thought that was what friendship meant.

It’s hilarious. There’s a boatload of puns, and I really enjoy those. Also, outside of that, I think it makes great commentary on the importance of not “othering”. And it comments on the importance of stepping out of your comfort zone in order to discover yourself. ML

