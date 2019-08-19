Africa

Sudan’s ousted Bashir told investigators he got millions from Saudi Arabia – court witness

By Reuters 19 August 2019

KHARTOUM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Sudan's deposed leader Omar Hassan al-Bashir told investigators he had received millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia, a detective said in court on Monday.

 

Bashir, who was ousted and detained in April, is facing charges of illicit possession of foreign currency and accepting gifts in an unofficial manner.

The detective told the court Bashir had made the statement about the money as he was questioned by investigators after his detention.

Bashir – who was in a cage in the courtroom, dressed in traditional white robes and a turban – listened to the testimony but did not comment.

The next session of the trial is scheduled for Saturday. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

Gravy Trains, always on time: Cash from Prasa’s R3.5bn locomotives deal also flowed to Jacob Zuma Foundation

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh and Sikonathi Mantshantsha

ANALYSIS

The Great Divider: Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the crucial fights to come

Stephen Grootes
13 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Prasa needs as much direction as its CEO

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
12 hours ago
7 mins

Africa

IMF Warns Zimbabwe Against Pay Boost as Living Standards Crash

Bloomberg 12 mins ago

Newsdeck

Iranian tanker at centre of standoff with West leaves Gibraltar, shipping data shows

Reuters 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

More mass protests planned in Hong Kong after peaceful weekend of rallies

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Iceland unveils memorial plaque for lost glacier

Reuters 16 hours ago

OP-ED

South Africa pushes for trade in endangered wildlife
Andreas Wilson-Spath 13 hours ago
7 mins

"It's the friends you can call up at 4am that matter." ~ Marlene Dietrich

THE INTERVIEW

Nicholas Crisp: A man on a mission to make NHI work

Mark Heywood 13 hours ago
6 mins

SOLAR FLAIR

Little-known tax incentives boost business case for renewable energy

Chris Yelland and Mariam Isa
13 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Marikana memories: A place of hard hearts, cold courage and brutal vengeance

Nkateko Mabasa
14 hours ago
11 mins

OP-ED

‘Don’t be an instant noodle’: Small is beautiful in Taiwan

Greg Mills and Emily van Der Merwe
13 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Navel-gazing and point-scoring while the abyss looms larger

Marianne Merten
13 hours ago
6 mins