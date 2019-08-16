Media

16 August 2019

While you sit in your smoggy, dirty city reading this, know that you can at least escape to the bush virtually. Djuma Private Game Reserve has this rather nifty live stream where you are able to watch their game go about their business. Patience will reward you with various predators and large species congregating in front of the camera.

