Newsdeck

Armed robbers in Mexico steal $2.5 million in gold coins

By Reuters 7 August 2019

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Armed robbers broke into a Mexican government coin manufacturer on Tuesday and filled a backpack with more than $2 million worth of gold coins from a vault that had been left open, security officials said.

The daylight robbery was the latest high-profile crime to hit Mexico City, where crime has increased during record lawlessness plaguing the country.

Two people, one wielding a firearm, broke into a “Casa de Moneda” branch in the morning after throwing a security guard to the ground and taking his gun, Mexico City police said.

One of the robbers then went to the vault, which was open, and filled a backpack with 1,567 gold coins, police said.

The coins, known as “centenarios,” have a face value of 50 pesos, but trade for 31,500 pesos ($1,610) apiece, according to Mexican bank Banorte. That makes the total value of the haul at least $2.5 million.

The coin was first minted in 1921 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mexico’s independence from Spain, according to the central bank. Production was suspended in 1931, but the coin was re-minted beginning in 1943 due to demand for gold coins.

One side bears Mexico’s coat of arms, with an eagle perched atop a cactus, and the other features the capital’s iconic Angel of Independence monument backed by the majestic Iztaccihuatl and Popocatepetl volcanoes. The coins, 37 mm (1.46 inches) in diameter, have a gold fineness of 0.900, or 90% purity.

The same Casa de Moneda branch was also broken into last year while the building was being renovated, according to Mexican media.

Mexico is suffering from record murder levels that have made the capital, long regarded as a relatively safe haven, increasingly prone to violent crime.

Last month two Israeli men were gunned down inside a high-end Mexico City shopping mall, and in a separate incident, Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez said he was mugged at gunpoint. ($1 = 19.5686 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Sharay Angulo, writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ESKOM

Up to R4.32bn will be spent on diesel to keep the lights on until the end of 2019

By Marianne Merten

ANALYSIS

Interests align as the ANC backs its leader in party campaign funding controversy

Stephen Grootes
10 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Repeat Message

Zapiro
6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Armed robbers in Mexico steal $2.5 million in gold coins

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

FBI finds gunman in Dayton, Ohio, rampage was obsessed with violence

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump vows to help farmers as China halts U.S. agricultural purchases

Reuters 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Nobel-winning author Toni Morrison dead at 88

Reuters 11 hours ago

OP-ED

Ruling that lion skeleton export quotas are illegal is a victory for ethical conservation
Ross Harvey 10 hours ago
7 mins

"Don't be so humble - you're not that great." ~ Golda Meir

SANEF VS EFF

Malema: Journalists must not be ‘crybabies’

Greg Nicolson 10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s big question: ‘Why are we waiting?’

Nazmeera Moola
10 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The thread of violent light that illuminates crime fiction

Amy Heydenrych
10 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

The public protector’s call to be accorded the status of a judge is nonsensical — to a certain degree

Omphemetse S Sibanda
10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A tale of two ANCs

Sello Lediga
10 hours ago
5 mins