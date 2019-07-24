Newsdeck

Boeing sinks to $3 bln loss on MAX groundings

By Reuters 24 July 2019
Caption
SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 27: Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are stored in an area adjacent to Boeing Field, on June 27, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. After a pair of crashes, the 737 MAX has been grounded by the FAA and other aviation agencies since March, 13, 2019. The FAA has reportedly found a new potential flaw in the Boeing 737 Max software update that was designed to improve safety. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

July 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a nearly $3 billion second-quarter loss on Wednesday as the world's largest planemaker struggles with the prolonged grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX jet, sending its shares lower in early trading.

The company has cut production of its flagship single-aisle aircraft and it booked a charge of nearly $5 billion in the quarter in the wake of the worldwide grounding following fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

The charge, disclosed by Boeing last week, includes compensation the planemaker will have to pay airlines for the delayed deliveries.

The company said it would issue a new 2019 outlook at a future date, as the current forecast, which was suspended in April following two deadly crashes involving the MAX, does not reflect the recent charges.

Boeing also said its first flight of its new 777X widebody jet is now delayed until early 2020, due to problems with the General Electric Co engine.

The 777X first test flight was expected as soon as late June, Reuters reported https://in.reuters.com/article/boeing-777x/boeing-aims-for-first-flight-of-777x-in-late-june-sources-idINKCN1SZ2TH in May.

Boeing’s net loss for the quarter ended June 30 was $2.94 billion, compared with a profit of $2.20 billion, a year earlier.

Sales slipped 35% to $15.75 billion and also came in below the average expectation of $18.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Boeing shares were down 1% in premarket trading. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

Cash cows and computers – Ace Magashule’s laptop deals with Guptas’ Vrede dairy man; Joemat-Pettersson’s Saxonwold meetings

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

ZAPIRO

Stage Right

Zapiro
46 mins ago

CRIME STATS

Drunk driving is a top concern across Joburg city

Bheki C. Simelane
4 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Two more ANC leaders shot dead in Limpopo

News24 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Le Clos wins SA’s first medal in South Korea

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boeing sinks to $3 bln loss on MAX groundings

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

More misery in the pool for Team SA in Gwangju

News24 3 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Man Friday: Sending in the army is like kissing the Cape Flats better with a Band-Aid strip
Tony Weaver 3 hours ago
3 mins

It was legal in 1913 America to mail your children. The stamps affixed to said offspring's clothing cost 53 cents.

OP-ED

Delivering on SARB’s mandate: Monetary policy, inflation, and balanced and sustainable growth

Lesetja Kganyago 3 hours ago
15 mins

ISS TODAY

Mozambique’s electoral commission should do the right thing

Liesl Louw-Vaudran
2 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Time’s (literally) up for the Chief Justice and the sexual offences courts

Jeanne Bodenstein and Alison Tilley
16 hours ago
3 mins

NEVER-ENDING BAILOUT

Eskom’s extra R59bn: SA running out of money as the SOE paralysis continues

Marianne Merten
16 hours ago
6 mins

25 YEARS OF DEMOCRACY CONFERENCE

Ramaphosa spells out his plan to right the wrongs of 25 years of democracy

Ufrieda Ho
16 hours ago
4 mins