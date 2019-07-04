Newsdeck

Facebook, Instagram Users Experiencing Connectivity Issues

By Bloomberg 4 July 2019
Caption
The Facebook Inc. application is displayed for a photograph on an Apple Inc. iPhone in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Facebook is struggling to respond to growing demands from Washington to explain how the personal data of millions of its users could be exploited by a consulting firm that helped Donald Trump win the presidency. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Facebook Inc.’s applications, including the main social-media service and Instagram photo-sharing app, were experiencing connectivity issues on Wednesday.

“During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos,” a Facebook representative said in a statement. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Instagram
@instagram
We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #instagramdown
Sent via Twitter for iPhone.

View original tweet.

Tracking website Downdetector.com showed Instagram has been having issues since 8:45 a.m. in New York, while Facebook has been having issues since 8:04 a.m. The WhatsApp messaging service has been having issues since 9:58 a.m., Downdetector showed.

Social media rival Twitter Inc. also was reporting user issues with delivery of direct messages and notifications.

“We’re working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience,” the company said in a tweet posted from its support account at 11:57 a.m. New York time.

We’re currently having some issues with DM delivery and notifications. We’re working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Floundering Eskom ship running out of ballast as Treasury prepares Special Appropriation Bill

By Marianne Merten

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Why Shamila Batohi needs more money

Tim Cohen
2 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

We – the good guys in the ANC – await battle orders, Mr President

Oscar Van Heerden
2 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Facebook, Instagram Users Experiencing Connectivity Issues

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Brazil to act on deforestation if concerns confirmed, minister says

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

South African Coal Mines Pollute Water Supply, Group Says

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Iran to boost uranium enrichment level above nuclear pact’s limit -Rouhani

Reuters 13 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

Mpumalanga coal mines blatantly flout environment laws – report
Greg Nicolson 3 hours ago
5 mins

"Those who will not reason are bigots; those who cannot are fools; and those who dare not are slaves." ~ George Gordon Byron

UK PRIME MINISTER DERBY

Explainer: Boris or Jeremy? What the UK’s next leader could mean for SA

Rebecca Davis 2 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Suited Up

Zapiro
02 JUL

HYPOCRISY, SQUARED

Revolutionary trash sometimes requires trash journalism, literally

Marianne Thamm
03 JUL
9 mins

Maverick Life

Seagoing students keep abreast of current trends

Morgan Trimble
2 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Trump set a migrant trap for Mexico — and it worked

Jorge G Castañeda
2 hours ago
4 mins