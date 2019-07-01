Newsdeck

Sudan protesters announce new protests in mid-July

By Reuters 1 July 2019
Caption
People walk down a near-empty street in the Omdurman market near Khartoum, Sudan on 8 June 2019. (Photo: EPA-EFE/MARWAN ALI)

KHARTOUM, July 1 (Reuters) - Sudan's main opposition coalition on Monday announced plans to step up protests this month to pressure the military council to hand over power to civilians, and blamed the council for the death of nine people during Sunday's demonstrations.

“We will not abandon the path of political negotiation, and we will not drop the path of peaceful escalation,” Madani Abbas Madani, a leader of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), told a news conference in Khartoum.

The FFC, which organised a massive show of force on Sunday when tens of thousands of people took to the streets, said it was calling for another mass march on July 13 and a day of civil disobedience on July 14. Madani said nine people were killed during Sunday’s protests and some 200 were injured. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

R.I.P. Ramaphoria: Born December 2017, Died June 2019

By Ferial Haffajee

GROUNDUP

Billions in mining royalties intended for the poor squandered, stolen or diverted

Ciaran Ryan for GroundUp
4 hours ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

No water, no toilets, no electricity in Qandu-qandu

GroundUp
4 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Sudan protesters announce new protests in mid-July

Reuters 1 min ago

Newsdeck

Iran Risks Rift With Europe by Breaching Nuclear Deal Limit

Bloomberg 18 mins ago

Newsdeck

Tennis-School girl Gauff turfs idol Venus out of Wimbledon

Reuters 46 mins ago

Newsdeck

Anderson coasts into Wimbledon second round

News24 8 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

PIC: The financing of a Black Capitalist Class
Dominic Brown 3 hours ago
8 mins

The inventor of the cubicle ultimately revealed that he considered it to be "monolithic insanity".

TRAINSPOTTER

Judge not! Julius Malema and the new populist frontier against the judiciary

Richard Poplak 22 hours ago
11 mins

STATE OF GAUTENG

David Makhura emphasises urgency and transparency but defers detail

Greg Nicolson
7 hours ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Coal subsidies: SA bags fourth place in G20 climate collapse derby

Kevin Bloom
22 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Zimbabwe’s maize experiment: Who will be the winners?

Wandile Sihlobo
7 hours ago
3 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Xolobeni: The mine, the murder, the DG – and many unanswered questions

Sam Sole for amaBhungane
30 JUN
35 mins