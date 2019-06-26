Newsdeck

Stampede in Madagascar crowd kills 15 and wounds 75

By Reuters 26 June 2019

ANTANANARIVO, June 26 (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed and 75 wounded in a stampede at a stadium after a military parade in Madagascar's capital on Wednesday to mark the country's independence day, authorities said.

Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital confirmed the casualties, said General Richard Ravalomanana, Secretary of State for the Gendarmerie.

Defence Minister General Richard Rakotonirina said it was unclear what had caused the stampede. Some witnesses told Reuters people were trying to push their way into the stadium but that authorities had only opened one small door. (Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK INVESTIGATION

Video Surveillance and Cybersecurity (Part Two): Chinese cyber espionage is a real threat

By Heidi Swart

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Horticulture is blooming, but there’s still room for growth

Wandile Sihlobo
2 mins ago
3 mins

Sona 2019

Ramaphosa swaps bullet trains for bullet points in rapid-fire SONA response

Rebecca Davis
6 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Trump Says U.S. Should Sue Facebook, Google in Latest Complaint

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Stampede in Madagascar crowd kills 15 and wounds 75

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kevin Anderson seeded 4th for Wimbledon

News24 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Khashoggi killing: UN rapporteur Callamard to present report

Al Jazeera 11 hours ago

Newsflash

Hawks officer who dragged investigator Paul O’Sullivan off plane to be charged
Marianne Thamm 7 hours ago
2 mins

A medium popcorn & soft drink combo is the nutritional equivalent of three quarter-pounders and 12 pieces of butter.

OPINIONISTA

I too have a dream, Mr President

Wayne Duvenage 5 mins ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

Cop vs Cop: Rival Western Cape police units at each other’s throats

Marianne Thamm
24 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Judgement call

Zapiro
10 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Could blockchain prevent another Bernie Madoff?

Dave Elzas
10 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

To help fix the jobs crisis, bring on smartphone app-renticeships

Stephen Grootes
6 mins ago
6 mins