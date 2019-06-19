Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison was sentenced to eight years house arrest for murder in a plea deal in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. Five of the years have been suspended

In terms of the deal accepted by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, Davison was sentenced to eight years, five of which were suspended and three of which will be spent under house arrest, performing community service.

Davison and his family left the court building without speaking to the media outside.

Davison had pleaded guilty to the charges of assisting three people who wanted to end their lives.

They were Anrich Burger, via a lethal amount of drugs in November 2013; Justin Varian via a bag over his head and administering helium in July 2015, and Richard Holland in November 2015 via a lethal amount of drugs. DM

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

News24 Follow Save More