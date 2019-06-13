(Bloomberg) --Seven candidates won through to the second round of voting to find Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor. Boris Johnson, the favorite, won 114 votes with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in second place with 43 votes. The next round of voting will take place on Tuesday.

Key Developments:

The other contenders going into round two are: Michael Gove (37 votes), Dominic Raab (27), Sajid Javid (23), Matt Hancock (20), and Rory Stewart (19)

Brexiteers Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey were eliminated, along with former chief whip Mark Harper

Home Secretary Sajid Javid says the Irish government is ‘key’ to finding a new deal

Raab Says He’s Just Getting Started (1:35 p.m.)

Dominic Raab, the fourth-placed candidate, said his result of 27 votes was “a good base to build on” as the contest progresses. “This campaign is just getting started,” he said.

Rudd Sees Chance for Hunt When Members Vote (1:30 p.m.)

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd – who’s supporting Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt – told the BBC it looks almost certain Johnson will get to the final two candidates, but then the competition will reset.

“It’s back to zero when we go to members,’’ she said. “And I hope that my man, Jeremy Hunt, wins.”

Rudd also called for a more public debate between the contenders. “We could all benefit from a little more exposure of the leading candidates,” she told Sky News. “We’re not just choosing the next leader leader of the Conservative Party, we’re choosing the next prime minister.”

Boris Johnson Tops Voting in First Round (1:05 p.m.)

Boris Johnson topped the ballot in the first round of voting to find Theresa May’s successor. The former foreign secretary won 114 votes. If he can hold onto those supporters in subsequent rounds he will win through to be one of the two candidates put to a national vote of grassroots party members. (See 12:45 p.m.) DM

