U.S. appeals court to revisit Led Zeppelin ‘Stairway’ decision

By Reuters 10 June 2019
Caption
(FILE) - Members of British rock band Led Zeppelin Robert Plant (L) and Jimmy Page (R) arrive for a press conference in London, Britain, 21 September 2012 (reissued 29 September 2018). An appeals court in San Francisco, California, USA ordered on 28 September 2018, a new trial in the 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright infringement case. A three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously overruled a 2016 jury verdict saying that the district court judge gave jurors misleading instructions about copyright law. Led Zeppelin are accused for their 1971 song 'Stairway to Heaven' of stealing an acoustic theme from the 1968 song 'Taurus,' written by Randy Wolfe of the US rock band Spirit. Plaintiff Michael Skidmore, a trustee for the songs of Spirit guitarist Randy Wolfe and who owns the copyright to Taurus, originally filed the suit in 2015 and is reportedly seeking royalties and other compensation, media reported. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

June 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court decided on Monday to review its recent decision regarding whether Led Zeppelin stole the opening guitar riff for its 1971 anthem "Stairway to Heaven," but the plaintiff's lawyer still expects a retrial to go forward.

The rock band, lead singer Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page had been accused of copyright infringement for stealing the riff from “Taurus,” a song written in 1967 by the guitarist Randy Wolfe of the lesser-known band Spirit.

A jury in Los Angeles ruled in favor of Led Zeppelin in June 2016, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 3-0 last September that errors by the trial judge required a new trial.

Francis Malofiy, a lawyer for the trustee representing Wolfe’s estate, said the 11-judge appeals court panel that will reconsider the case under Monday’s order will focus on whether to broaden copyright protection for “Taurus.”

He said the three-judge panel erred in deciding that a sheet music “deposit copy” of “Taurus,” rather than sound recordings by Spirit, defined the scope of what could be copyrighted under the federal 1909 Copyright Act.

“It deals with an iconic song that defined a generation,” said Malofiy, a lawyer at Francis Alexander. He said the trustee, Michael Skidmore, will get a new trial “no matter what.”

A lawyer for Led Zeppelin had no immediate comment.

Led Zeppelin had sought a broader rehearing by the appeals court. Malofiy said the court never asked him to respond, as would be required under its rules before granting the band’s request.

The lawsuit is among the music industry’s most closely watched copyright cases, potentially exposing Plant and Page to millions of dollars of damages. Wolfe drowned in 1997.

The case is Skidmore v Led Zeppelin et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-56057. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler) DM

