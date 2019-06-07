Arriving at Clico Boutique Hotel in Rosebank feels like arriving home to your own private villa, where everyone knows you by name. Nestled in a quiet tree-lined street in Rosebank, the hotel is the perfect location for the discerning business traveller looking for a homely feel with that extra bit of personalised service.

You are welcomed at check-in with a warm greeting as your bags are immediately taken to your room by a friendly attendant, while you complete registration paperwork. In your room you are met by a complimentary bottle of wine and freshly cut flowers changed each day.

Each of the nine rooms are individually decorated featuring the finest touches such as Egyptian cotton bed linen, king or queen size extra length beds with memory foam mattress covers ensuring you are rested for your day ahead.

Rooms are equipped with a mini-bar, safe, flat-screen TV with DSTV, a desk come-dressing table, air-conditioning and under-carpet heating. The freshest bathroom accessories are from the Charlotte Rhys luxury toiletry range. The hotel is currently undergoing a gradual refurbishment, to ensure all rooms are fitted with the most up to date creature comforts.

Upon check-in, all guests are automatically reserved a table in the Clico restaurant for all three daily meals for the duration of your stay. The calm, elegant bistro-style restaurant offers a variety of dishes for even the most sophisticated of pallets, all sustainably sourced locally and skillfully prepared by Chef Neo and his team.

No stranger to the luxury hotel industry, Chef Neo has worked for a number of well-known five star hotel brands.

“I believe in food that is true, in a sense that it doesn’t destroy or take away. At Clico, we do locally sourced, sustainable, flavour-packed food – always identifiable in its simplicity.” said Neo.

Clico restaurant is open to the wider public, and offers the ideal location for groups enjoying breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner. Every last Sunday of the month the hotel offers a live jazz band experience. The hotel encourages locals to experience the unique space and setting and personalised service offered at Clico restaurant.

Safe and secure off-street parking is available.

Clico offers function facilities ideal for smaller, more intimate events, ranging from weddings, to EXCO-style meetings or team building and brainstorming workshops .

The function room can fit up to 36 guests seated or 50 guests in cocktail style. The room is really suited for any intimate events ranging from private breakfasts, lunches and dinners, tea parties, christenings or intimate urban weddings with a difference. The room is equipped and fitted with all the necessary equipment – such as a data projector, electric projector screen and background sound.

Sliding doors that open onto a patio, deck area and the garden, allowing for natural daylight and fresh air to flood into the venue. Guests are welcome to make use of the additional outdoor spaces, which are ideal for mingling or networking.

Coming home to Clico Boutique Hotel in the evening after a long day of meetings definitely feels like being welcomed home. Everyone is ready to act on your last exhausted plea for coffee or a glass of wine. Short of massaging your feet, the service is exceptional, and I bet if you ask, they might just massage your feet too.

Leisure time can be spent laying by the pool in the beautifully manicured garden, or on your private balcony with a book, or (another) glass of wine.

Just in case you still need it, a DayLife Spa therapist is available to come out to Clico for relaxing treatments. Rosebank Day Life Spa is just 1.7kms away, and Clico guest exclusive spa packages are available for your pleasure.

Clico has recently launched its #ReasonToStay campaign, offering extra touches that range from shoe shining services to same day dry cleaning and pillow menu with special dietary options. You can book a consultation with the head chef to discuss any special dietary options you may have.

Clico Boutique Hotel is ideally located just off Jan Smuts Avenue, within walking distance of Rosebank Mall, the Rosebank Gautrain station and many world class restaurants. The Sandton business district is just a short drive away.

Departing Clico really feels like leaving home, but comforted by the knowledge that you’ll definitely be back for your next stay in Johannesburg. DM

