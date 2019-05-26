TGIFood

Allergy sense: Strawberry and maple syrup pancakes are perfect for a weekend breakfast

By The Reading List 26 May 2019

Quivertree Publications/Composite: The Reading List

New recipe book Allergy Sense for Families by Meg Faure, Kath Megaw and Dr Sarah Karabus, offers a practical – and tasty – way to guide parents through the maze of food allergies.

Combine an allergy specialist, a paediatric dietician and an occupational therapist, and you get a team of people able to provide a guide to help your family thrive. Allergy Sense for Families includes over 70 recipes, using simple ingredients which require minimal equipment and have quick preparation times.

This favourite breakfast or teatime treat is gluten-, dairy- and nut-free. The egg can be replaced with egg replacer to make it egg-free.

Ingredients

  • 20 minutes
  • Serves 4
  • 200g all-purpose gluten-free flour
  • 2 eggs
  • 600ml coconut milk
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 cup strawberries
  • 4 tbsp maple syrup

Instructions

  1. Add the flour to a bowl, then gradually whisk in the eggs and milk until smooth. This can also be done in a food processor.
  2. Heat a thin layer of oil in a non-stick pan until a drop of water skitters when dropped on the surface. Add 3 tbsp of the batter to the pan, swirling to coat the base of the pan.
  3. Cook the pancake for 2 minutes, until firm and golden brown underneath, then use a non-stick spatula to flip it over. Cook for one minute more.
  4. Slide the pancake onto a warm plate. Continue with the rest of the batter, stacking the finished pancakes between sheets of wax paper so they don’t stick together.
  5. Use a flower or star-shaped cutter to stamp out shaped pancakes, if desired. Serve with strawberries and drizzle with maple syrup. ML

Visit The Reading List at readinglist.click for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.

Founded over a decade ago, Quivertree Publications boasts more than 50 quality titles that reflect both the passions of their authors and Quivertree’s vision of excellence.

 

 

 

 

