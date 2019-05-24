The southern cone is looking wobbly amid the trade war and as it remains undermined by years of policy errors. Argentina’s economy contracted more than expected in March, while Chile stalled and Peru grew in the first quarter by the least since 2017. As for Brazil, economists there are cutting their forecasts for growth and now expect a third year of meagre economic performance.

From Negative Rates The Ballot BoxPolitics is impacting economics worldwide. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading towards re-election although will face deep-rooted economic challenges. Australia’s centre-right government pulled off a surprise election victory and immediately pledged to cut taxes to shore up a slowing economy. In the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa appears not to have long left in power with her economic legacy dominated by the fallout from Brexit. Among emerging markets, Turkey is paying the price for its pre-election efforts to tinker with markets.

Despite the rise in trade tensions, Federal Reserve officials signalled they are in no hurry to cut interest rates even as investors bet on a reduction by the end of the year. U.S. central bankers do though worry a prolonged period of inflation readings below their target could begin to erode public confidence in their ability to hit it. The Fed’s staff are already losing faith in the ability to return inflation to 2%, while one former central banker wants them to raise their sights. Iceland became the first central bank in western Europe to cut rates, but Israel is struggling to do so.

Central banks across Asia sought to defend their currencies from recent declines as the trade war takes hold. They seem most intent on keeping their exchange rates steady and stopping money from escaping rather than engaging in devaluations to boost their competitiveness. China is trying to stop the yuan from weakening so as to ensure capital doesn’t flee. Meantime, authorities in South Korea called a snap meeting to discuss the won’s slide, which they called excessively. Bank Indonesia also expressed concern about the rupiah. Adding to the gloom, U.S. restrictions on China’s telecom giant Huawei are threatening Asia’s technology powerhouses and Japanese exports fell for a fifth straight month.

The team at Bloomberg Economics published new estimates in which an extreme all-out trade war scenario would wipe almost $600 billion from the global gross domestic product in 2021 compared to a scenario in which there were no hostilities. Wall Street economists are also turning more pessimistic with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Nomura Holdings Inc. and JPMorgan Chase and Co. among those rewriting their forecasts. Nomura sees a 65% chance that the U.S. imposes duties on all of its imports from China by the end of the year.

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.