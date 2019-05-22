Newsdeck

UPoe Biden criticizes Kim Jong Un; N.Korea calls Biden ‘an imbecile’

By Reuters 22 May 2019
Caption
Former US Vice President Joe Biden delivers the Class Day address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA 24 May 2017 (reissued 25 April 2019). Biden announced that he will seek democratic nomination for the 2020 US elections. EPA-EFE/LISA HORNAK

SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - North Korean state media slammed former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for criticizing leader Kim Jong Un, calling the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful "bereft of elementary quality as a human being."

By Joyce Lee and Ginger Gibson

The criticism contrasts with North Korea’s repeated references to the good relationship between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump. Kim said in April that his personal relationship with Trump was still good despite the collapse of their second summit in Vietnam in February.

Biden’s campaign responded to North Korea by calling the relationship between Trump and Pyongyang “antithetical to who we are.”

Biden, at a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday, said: “Are we a nation that embraces dictators and tyrants like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and Kim Jong Un?”

Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state media, responded to Biden’s criticism in a commentary late on Tuesday.

“What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician,” it said.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates, in a statement responding to the KCNA remarks, repeated that Kim is a dictator and a tyrant.

“Trump has also been repeatedly tricked into making major concessions to the murderous regime in Pyongyang while getting nothing in return,” Bates said. “Given Vice President Biden’s record of standing up for American values and interests, it’s no surprise that North Korea would prefer that Donald Trump remain in the White House.”

KCNA listed previous controversies concerning Biden, including allegations of plagiarism and falling asleep during a speech by President Barack Obama in 2011.

“We will never pardon anyone who dare provoke the supreme leadership of the DPRK but will certainly make them pay for it,” KCNA said, using North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Denuclearisation talks have stalled since the breakdown of the second meeting between Trump and Kim in February, and North Korea conducted more weapons tests this month. The tests were seen as a protest by Kim after Trump rejected his calls for sanctions relief at the Hanoi summit. (Reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul and Ginger Gibson in Washington Editing by Paul Tait and Leslie Adler) DM

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SOUTH AFRICA’S 6TH PARLIAMENT

Cyril Ramaphosa elected president while the ANC factional bombs detonate in full view

By Marianne Merten

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

A response from US writer Darnell Moore to MP Ghaleb Cachalia

Daily Maverick Reader
7 mins ago
3 mins

SOWETO HEALTH

Fire aftermath: Gauteng hospital staff and patients describe panic and chaos during evacuation

Bheki C. Simelane
10 mins ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

UPoe Biden criticizes Kim Jong Un; N.Korea calls Biden ‘an imbecile’

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Botswana, Country With Most Elephants, Lifts Ban on Hunting

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

May Under Pressure to Quit, Pushing Pound Lower: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Prepare for difficult times, China’s Xi urges as trade war simmers

Reuters 11 hours ago

A PERSONAL TRIBUTE

Hamba kahle, Anton Steenkamp, a man of quiet dignity and deep integrity
Andrew Brown 5 mins ago
3 mins

The movie Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is titled It’s Raining Falafel in Israel.

OPEN LETTER

Civil society issues clarion call on MPs to distance themselves ‘from this shameful past’

Daily Maverick Readers 15 mins ago
4 mins

PRIVACY RIGHTS

MTN scores a dismal 16% for data security in global accountability index

Tessa Knight
9 mins ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Moderate CPI data supports case for SARB to hold rates — and maybe talk about cuts

Ed Stoddard
5 mins ago
3 mins

2019 ELECTIONS AFTERMATH

Young, bright and experienced: Gauteng provincial cabinet to get a makeover

Ayanda Mthethwa
24 mins ago
3 mins

MANUEL CHANG AFFAIR

United States ‘greatly disappointed’ in SA decision to extradite former finance minister to Mozambique, not US

Peter Fabricius
1 hour ago
5 mins