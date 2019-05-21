Newsdeck

Motor racing-Former F1 champion Lauda dies – reports

By Reuters 21 May 2019
Caption
(FILE) - Former world champion and chairman of the Mercedes AMG Petronas racing team Austrian Niki Lauda poses for photographs during the presentation of his new book 'Reden wir uber Geld', in Vienna, Austria, 07 October 2015 (reissued 21 May 2019). According to media reports on 21 May 2019, Austrian Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda died on 20 May 2019 at the age of 70. Lauda won the Formula 1 championship in 1975, 1977 and 1984, and founded three airlines. EPA-EFE/GEORG HOCHMUTH AUSTRIA OUT

May 21 (Reuters) - Three-times Formula One champion Niki Lauda has died, months after having a lung transport, Austrian media reported. He was 70.

Lauda, who was hospitalised in January for about 10 days while suffering from influenza, died on Monday, according to a family statement published by Austrian media.

“With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday, May 20, 2013,” the statement said.

“His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable, his tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain a role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed.” (Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)

