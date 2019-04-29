Known as Cape Town’s most beloved hotel destination, the President Hotel offers guests an authentic and bespoke experience of its home town. From farm-to-table and local food and drink offerings to its unique positioning and climate in sought-after Bantry Bay, where it's surrounded by Cape Town’s top attractions, the iconic landmark represents the perfect combination of luxury accommodation and incredible views.

Considered Spaces & Amenities

While celebrating over 250 years of hospitality, the President Hotel provides guests with a modern experience of the Mother City. From the locally sourced, modern lamps illuminating each of the 350 bedrooms and apartments, to the hand blown, glass beaded screen in reception that takes its heritage from traditional African cultures, the attributes of each and every space in the hotel have been considered. In line with the standards of today’s sophisticated travellers, the hotel features multi-functional and tech-driven elements, such as Bluetooth room keys, Handy mobile devices in each room, and a new group-arrival area that doubles as a cinema room where HotelFlix, the hotel’s new in-room streaming service, can be cast onto a screen.

Diners at the President will be spoiled by locally inspired, sustainable eats where guests are encouraged to broaden their palates and indulge in a range of delectable offerings. From the hotel’s monthly UnWined & Dine series featuring an extraordinary and interactive five-course pairing that brings together the best of the Cape’s wine estates; to comforting classics such as family poolside pizzas. Parents can enjoy happy hour while spoiling their little ones to a kid’s pizza-making experience every Friday. There’s something for everyone at this seaside resort. For ladies needing a night out and couples wanting to break away from the day-to-day grind, the President Hotel has it covered with their Ladies Night Out event, offered every Thursday, as well as their romantic date night stay specials.

Curated Experiences

When visiting the iconic property, guests will be welcomed to each of the hotel’s six floors with an urban gallery of the Western Cape’s finest features and destinations, including landscapes, ocean, fauna, flora, culture, and local icons. However, beyond receiving a glimpse of the city, guests will also be able to access it from the hotel’s unique location, and through curated travel experiences that reach the sites captured in the photos. Whether on a business trip, a mini-vacation or a well-deserved extended holiday, bespoke “Insta-worthy” tours such as Table Mountain wine safaris, and insider art and design tours are offered to ensure guests enjoy a seamless and immersive experience in the Mother City, tailored to satisfy a variety of needs and interests.

For wellness junkies and sport enthusiasts, the hotel offers a diverse array of local activities and experiences, such as the hotel’s very own charity Golf Championship from 19 – 23 August 2019, which will be played at four world class golf clubs around the city and rolling hills of Stellenbosch, with over R240 000 worth of prizes to be won. Additionally, the hotel offers complimentary morning yoga, convenient access to a drop-and-go bike service on the promenade and one of the city’s most beautiful parks in Green Point, where guests can run, walk and explore the best of Cape Town. Guests can choose from the freshest seasonal ingredients to fuel up on from the President’s Botany Café, with healthy wraps and smoothies, crisp salads, and freshly squeezed juices bursting with flavour and goodness. Like to hike? The entrance to Lion’s Head and Table Mountain is directly behind the hotel at the top of Kloof Road.

Multi-Generational Travel

Catering to families visiting the Mother City, the hotel aims to create unforgettable experiences with their family package, with tailored kids welcome packs, menus, an all-inclusive kids’ entertainment area, and more. With a dedicated childminding team as well as an evening sitter service, parents are invited to relax and enjoy some well-deserved alone time in the pristine destination of windless Bantry Bay, surrounded by breathtaking sea and mountain views.

Location

Set on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, guests can step outside and discover a world of wonder right on the hotel’s doorstep. Just a short stroll down the road from the President, visitors will find the Queens Beach and Saunders’ Rock Beach, which lead onto Sea Point Promenade and the inviting Sea Point Pool. Continue along the Promenade to the famous V&A Waterfront, while looking out for whales, dolphins and seals along the way.

To experience the best Cape Town has to offer; guests can book a three-night getaway at the President and only pay for two, until the end of September when booking directly on www.presidenthotel.co.za. Looking to make it a family trip? Parents can book the hotel’s fun-inclusive family experience package and save 25% until 5 May 2019 when using the code FAMILY2019.

