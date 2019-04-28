The Avengers smashed box office records like never before with an astonishing $1.2 billion in its opening weekend.

“Avengers: Endgame” earned $350 million alone in the U.S. and Canada, blowing through the $258 million mark held by the superhero team’s own gloved hands with last year’s “Infinity War.” Walt Disney Co. now boasts the top four spots for opening weekends in the U.S. and Canada, rounded out by “The Last Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” from the Star Wars franchise, according to researcher Comscore Inc.

The film took in $330.5 million in China, just one of the opening records set in 44 countries, Disney said Sunday. There was no shortage of superhero superlatives for “Avengers: Endgame”:

First film to exceed $1 billion in its opening, a level reached in five days. A domestic record of $156.7 million on its first day, including Thursday night previews, beating the previous mark of $119 million held by “The Force Awakens” in 2015. Highest all-time box office for any Saturday or Sunday as well. Shown on 4,662 screens in the U.S. and Canada, the most ever.

The picture, the latest installment from Disney’s Marvel studio, caps a 22-movie storyline that began with “Iron Man” in 2008. The Avengers superheroes, including Captain America, Hulk and Black Widow, are now battling the intergalactic villain Thanos, who was last seen wiping out half the living creatures in the universe.

“We are floored and amazed by the response from all the moviegoers and fans around the world,” said Cathleen Taff, the president of distribution for Walt Disney Pictures, said in an interview.

While there was wide appeal, results were clearly driven by a young, male audience. The crowds were 57 percent male, with the biggest cohort of 28 percent between the ages of 25 to 34 — essentially the people who were there for the birth of the franchise in their teenage and early adult years.

Families comprised just 18 percent of the audience, a figure that may rise after the initial crush of the testosterone crowd who lined up for tickets for days. Taff expects more families and younger viewers to turn up to future screenings as the film plays on. “It’s going to play for quite a while.”

Disney, which also owns the Star Wars franchise and is usually cautious with forecasts, had originally suggested an opening weekend in the $300 million range.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“The $60 million taken in from Thursday night previews is the highest ever, and suggests a domestic tally of more than $800 million, with a potential to break $2.5 billion globally. That could also help movie theaters get a boost, potentially offsetting the 17% slump year-to-date.”

–Geetha Ranganathan, senior industry analyst Click here to view the piece

With this kind of juice, there’s every reason to believe “Endgame” will challenge the $2.07 billion worldwide gross of “The Force Awakens,” set in 2015. Only two other films in Hollywood history have taken in more: “Avatar” in 2009 and “Titanic,” released in 1997.

The Marvel machine has been a huge moneymaker for Disney. Last year’s “Infinity War,” for example, earned an estimated $985 million in profit, including TV, toys and theater ticket sales, according to S&P Global.

Looking forward, Disney’s Taff would not say whether it was possible to top this record. “While this is an end in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is certainly not THE end,” she said. “It’s going to open up a whole new world of possibilities.” DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Bloomberg Follow Save More