Samsung Electronics Co. will delay the launch of its first foldable smartphone from the planned April 26 debut after reports of screen failures among some review units, a setback for the world’s biggest handset maker.

The Suwon, South Korea-based company said it would postpone the retail launch of the Galaxy Fold, without giving a new debut date. Several publications, including Bloomberg News, had reported a bevy of problems with test versions of the $1,980 device after only days of use. Samsung had said it would thoroughly investigate the issue, while initially indicating it would stick with the planned date.

“While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience,” Samsung said in a statement. “To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks.”

Samsung aims to avert a fiasco like the Note 7 introduction in 2016, when smartphones that had already found their way into consumers’ hands showed a tendency to burst into flames. The episode, which triggered a global recall, cost the company billions of dollars in losses and damaged its reputation as it battled Apple Inc. in the premium devices market. Pulling the Fold now allows the Korean giant to address any potential issues as it races to put out a flexible gadget ahead of rival Huawei Technologies Co.

“Samsung Electronics still has at least one month to address Galaxy Fold issues and claim the lead in mass-producing foldable phones. Huawei likely won’t start shipping Mate X, its foldable model, until June,” Anthea Lai and Anand Srinivasan, analysts with Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a note Tuesday. “Such a delay could save the brand’s reputation from a repeat of the Note 7 debacle in 2016.”

Samsung has rebounded since then and was counting on the Galaxy Fold to extend its smartphone dominance while fending off emerging Chinese rivals such as Huawei. The foldable device, unveiled along with the flagship Galaxy S10 model earlier this year, has a 7.3-inch screen that unfolds into a tablet. Pre-orders began in mid April.

The delay is unlikely to have a significant financial impact on the company. Samsung, which spent eight years developing the Galaxy Fold, forecast it would produce at least 1 million units this year, a fraction of its overall shipments. Samsung shares were little changed in Seoul trading on Tuesday.

Huawei and Xiaomi Corp. have also developed their own versions of bendable-screen gadgets and Samsung was pushing to be the first to roll out foldable phones to the masses. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Bloomberg Follow Save More