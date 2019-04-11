Safety Never Stops: Welcome to your In-Vehicle Safety Briefing

In technology, everything moves forward at a pace unparalleled to none, with continuous changes and updates to make things seamless and more effective, which are the principles on which Uber was built. The same can be said to the safety innovations introduced by Uber, which are continually updated to enhance safety for riders when getting from place to place.

In order for safety to be effective, awareness is key which is why Uber has launched its latest marketing campaign “Safety Never Stops” with the idea being born from an In-Flight Safety briefing that is shown on all flights as the aviation industry is known for its continuous reminders on safety. By promoting Uber’s Safety commitments through a nod to the In-Flight Safety Briefing, Uber is showing how they take safety as important as current best practice and leaders in transport.

Alon Lits, General Manager for Uber Sub Saharan Africa comments on the campaign; “Awareness is a key part of safety, this campaign is as important as the features themselves. We have seen from the airline industry how important the briefing video is in increasing awareness, with our new in rider video we aim to make sure as many people as possible know about safety features to make them more effective.”

Safety features range from the 24/7 phone support, sharing exact location and time of arrival with loved ones, providing quick access to in-app emergency assistance from a third party supplier, drivers verifying their identity with random selfie checks, providing information on drivers prior to riders getting into the car, providing Injury Protection to riders and drivers, as well as explaining how Uber takes important steps to protect personal information through phone number anonymisation.

“The rider campaign is designed to highlight the key safety measures the app has in place and to help create awareness around both the existing and new safety features present for riders. We believe that it is important to continually remind consumers of the existence of safety features so that if they ever need to use them they have no doubt.

Uber