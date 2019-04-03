Skilled South Africans Plying Their Trades in Australia

It’s common knowledge that the Australian government has been handpicking highly skilled workers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, to join their STEM trained workforce or to start up new businesses, across the country. What isn’t as well known is that the Trade Global Talent Scheme, geared towards attracting sought-after skills to the country, also wants builders, carpenters, plumbers, electricians and various other key trade sectors.

“The government is interested in high levels of skills from professionals to craftsmen and tradesmen in the Natural and Physical Sciences (NPS), Information Technology (IT), Engineering and Related Technologies (ERT), Agriculture, Environment and Related Studies (AERS) and Mathematical Sciences, and people with the right skills are getting visas,” says Sam Hopwood, immigration specialist with Sable International.

“Right now, Australia is experiencing a severe shortage of glaziers, which have been added to the Medium and Long-term Strategic Skilled List (MLTSSL). A skilled glazier under the age of 45 with work experience, could well be eligible for an Australian visa,” says Hopwood.

The construction industry is one of the largest growing sectors in Australia. According to recent research, 45% of positions in construction remain unfilled after 60 days due to a lack of skills and qualifications in Australia.

“From 2016 to 2017, construction in the non-residential building industry rose by 4% – the current supply of trade workers is not enough to meet the demand,” says Hopwood.

Shortage of skilled workers in Australia

The diversified and growing economy is increasing the skills shortage. Hopwood says, “There are loads of opportunities for highly-skilled immigrants to receive visa sponsorships from Australian companies. The government actively encourages this and has created some highly specific visas for highly skilled immigrants.”

In a lot of developed and developing countries, it is becoming increasingly difficult to secure quality employment. This is why so many move to Australia and make life for themselves and their families.

“Basically, the STEM visas are a fast track opportunity to get into Australia,” says Hopwood.

“The skills listed are in demand as the these fields are recognised as key to national economic growth.”

How do you move to Australia as a skilled worker?

Australia has a variety of visas for skilled migrants wanting to make a permanent move Down Under. The first thing you need to do is to figure out which visas you may qualify for. If you want to move to Australia and apply your trade, you could be eligible for the following visas:

Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186)

Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189)

Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190)

Skilled Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 489)

Temporary Skilled Shortage visa (subclass 482)

To see if you qualify for a visa you must determine if you have the required points. Points are awarded to applicants based on age, qualification, experience and English language skills. Your occupation is the basis for your eligibility. This means that if your job is in demand, you will have more visa options.

How to qualify for a Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189 visa)

The Skilled Independent visa is a permanent residency visa and one of the most desired visas too. If you qualify for one, you can stay in Australia indefinitely. One of the greatest benefits of this visa is that you can bring your family with you and they too will be able to live, work and study in Australia, as well as enroll in Medicare, Australia’s national healthcare scheme.

To qualify for this visa, you’ll need to get 70 points. A typical points assessment for a skilled worker might look like this:

Age: 25 points (if you’re between the ages of 32 and 40 years)

Qualification: 10 points (trade diploma required)

Experience: 15 points (at least eight years’ experience is required)

English language: 20 points (IELTS, eight in each band required)

To achieve 70 points is very difficult and the English language test is quite often a what prevents skilled tradespeople from qualifying for the skilled independent visa.

The Temporary Skilled Shortage visa (subclass 482 visa)

This is a temporary work visa and is not points-based. It allows you to live and work in Australia for four years. After you’ve worked for your employer for three years, you could be eligible for permanent residency.

Before you can apply for this visa, you’ll need an employer in Australia who is willing to sponsor you. You will also need to have:

A relevant trade qualification and two years’ experience, or at least three years’ experience (no qualification required)

Competent English language skills (equivalent to IELTS 5 in each band)

Since the criteria for the Temporary Skilled Shortage visa is far less than the Skilled Independent visa, with the fact that you have a job immediately upon arrival, makes it an attractive option for those that can find a suitable employer to sponsor.

Quality of life and stable economy

Australians enjoy healthy, politically engaged and stable lives. Their personal security, job satisfaction and earnings, education and subjective well-being all rank considerably higher than the OECD averages.

At USD 32,000 a year, Australian wages are 21% higher than the OECD average wage. While money is not the sole determining factor in happiness, it does afford individuals the opportunity to meet and fulfill their basic needs, as well as those of their families. Also worth noting, life expectancy in Australia is 82 years – two years higher than the OECD average.

Facts and figures are all well and good, but some of what makes Australia great cannot be quantified. Beautiful landscapes, a population with a pervasive love for the outdoors and a diverse culinary and viticulture industry are just some of the things that make Australia a preferred immigration destination.

Australia has enjoyed an unprecedented period of economic growth over the last 50 years. This has enabled the economy, traditionally based on mining commodities and agriculture, to become more diversified. It is now one of the largest mixed market economies in the world.

As a result, the Aussie Dollar has been able to weather the recent collapse in commodity prices much better than other commodity-linked currencies and there is a wide variety of work for anyone with the requisite skills.

A fast track opportunity

After having lived in Australia for four years on your Temporary Skill Shortage visa, and having held permanent residence for the last year, you will be eligible to apply for Australian citizenship. Do note that you may not have been absent from Australia for more than one year in total during the four-year period, including no more than 90 days in the 12 months before applying. DM

About Sable International:

Sable International is a professional services company that specialises in small and medium-sized businesses, private individuals and clients with international interests or links. We manage the accounting, wealth, financial, currency and nationality needs of our clients.

www.sableinternational.com

