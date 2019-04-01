Burger King, known for meaty excess like its 1,150-calorie Bacon King sandwich, is now selling a plant-based burger.

The chain, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., announced a test run for the burger in 59 restaurants in the St. Louis area. Burger King says the sandwich will use patties from Impossible Foods Inc. The Impossible Whopper is flame-grilled like the regular Whopper, and comes with the standard tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and onion.

Burger King is an unlikely early adopter of plant-based meat in the fast-food industry. It already offers veggie patties made by Kellogg Co.’s MorningStar Farms. Impossible Burgers, however, are designed to mimic meat using the company’s novel “magic” ingredient, heme, produced with a genetically modified yeast.

The move underscores how chains are looking for new ways to gain an edge over rivals as competition heats up — and the rapid growth in demand for meat alternatives may fuel a new battleground in this fight. McDonald’s Corp., like most major fast-food companies, doesn’t offer meat-free burgers in the U.S., though it recently introduced chicken-free vegan nuggets in Norway. That may change as consumer demand rises across the industry for non-meat options.

Impossible Foods, part of a growing crop of meat-substitute producers, has sold its burgers at restaurants since 2016 — starting with trendy eateries like David Chang’s Momofuku Nishi in New York and Jardiniere in San Francisco. It later branched out to upscale burger chains like Umami Burger and Bareburger before making its fast-food debut at White Castle last year.

Redwood City, California-based Impossible Foods intends to sell its products in grocery stores, as well, but needs U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for heme first.

DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Bloomberg Follow Save More