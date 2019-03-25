With the introduction of the sugar tax last year, government showed their intention to address serious health issues in South Africa which is the most obese country in Sub-Saharan Africa and has the highest level of diabetes on the continent. Diabetes is not the only challenge: hypertension, heart disease and strokes are all a cause for anxiety. Statistics reveal that diabetes-related illnesses kill more people than HIV, malaria and tuberculosis combined. But should government be regulating the food sector? Should individuals take on the responsibility to follow a healthy lifestyle? Or can companies weigh in and make a difference to this dismal outlook?

According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, excess body weight was directly associated with around four-million deaths globally in 2015. With close to 30% of the South African adult population categorised as obese in South Africa and 13% of South African children, these statistics are contributing to the global obesity epidemic.

The Forum Company, South Africa’s leading conference and events company has adopted a corporate strategy aimed at changing these numbers and making a difference in how the local conference and meeting environment operates. Working with the World Obesity Federation (WOF ), The Forum Company has achieved a world first by being awarded the status of Gold Healthy Venue. WOF is a not-for-profit organisation representing professional members of the international scientific, medical and research communities and supports a global network of organisations dedicated to solving the challenge of obesity.

This prestigious accolade was achieved following months of rigorous assessments by the WOF whose criteria are stringent and comprehensive. The WOF looked at the nutritional value of the food and beverage choices; the variety of food including fresh fruit and vegetables; facilitation of healthy choices for delegates and support for delegate activity when attending conferences. The chefs at The Forum Company work tirelessly to create food which is 75% healthier and serves menu items which have reduced fat, sugar and salt.

Puleng Moshoaliba who heads up the food and beverage operations at The Forum Company explains how the needs of clients became the driver behind the association with WOF. “Our Clients were asking us how they could conference and at the same time continue with their healthy lifestyle. There was this sense of clients not wanting to compromise well-established routines around food and exercise. This sentiment was definitely one of the precursors to us reaching out to the WOF and receiving our Gold Healthy Venue accreditation.”

Food high in fat, sugar and salt is a major contributor to lifestyle diseases like diabetes. Together with a commitment to 100% sugar-free drinks and free water stations, The Forum Company is contributing to the government target of reducing obesity by 10% by 2020.

The public health challenge of obesity and lifestyle diseases can only be addressed if healthy food and drinks are accessible. Delegates attending any meetings, events or conferences at The Forum are able to make conscious decisions about nutrition and well-being as endorsed by The World Obesity Foundation.

“Sitting is more dangerous than smoking, kills more people than HIV, and is more treacherous than parachuting. We are sitting ourselves to death. The chair is out to kill us!” says James Levine, a professor of medicine at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in the US.

Glynis Hyslop, MD of The Forum Company says: “We recognise that exercise is a good antidote to the global tsunami of lifestyle-related illnesses. We have consciously taken action by being one of the first companies to pioneer standing conferences and walking receptions in South Africa. We encourage physical activities such as yoga or walking as part of any meeting or conference. One of our mottos is ‘Sitting Kills, Moving Heals’ and our experienced team of co-ordinators are constantly brainstorming creative and novel ways to get delegates active. We strongly believe in the benefits of physical activity and encourage all clients to get moving – even small steps will have a big impact on health outcomes.”

The prestigious Gold Healthy Venue award is an endorsement for The Forum’s ongoing pledge to a healthy lifestyle and shows that delegates can attend conferences, meetings or events in an environment free from toxic substances like fat, sugar and salt while still enjoying high-quality and creatively made food and enjoying some gentle exercise.

When asked about being accredited with Gold Healthy Venue status, Hyslop replied:

“International recognition for our absolute dedication to revolutionising the meetings, conference and events industry further endorses our commitment to healthy lifestyles. Coming from a global body like the World Obesity Federation makes it hugely significant and being the first in the world is extremely exciting. This shows that South Africa is taking ground-breaking strides towards supporting beneficial initiatives. I’m immensely proud of The Forum Company and all our staff, suppliers and stakeholders who have been advocates for our objectives.” DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

The Forum Follow Save More

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.