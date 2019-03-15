Newsdeck

New Zealand mosques’ attack suspect praised Trump in manifesto

By Al Jazeera 15 March 2019
AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) push back members of the public following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalies and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, 15 March 2019. According to media reports on 15 March 2019, at least one gunman opened fire at around 1:40 pm local time after walking into the Masjid Al Noor Mosque, killing and wounding several of people. Armed police officers were deployed to the scene, along with emergency service personnel. There are also confirmed reports of a shooting at a second mosque in Christchurch, and both incidents have left at least 40 people dead and more than 20 people seriously wounded. Four people are in custody in connection with the shootings. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian-born suspect who shot dead dozens of Mulim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand, has published a manifesto citing US President Donald Trump and Anders Breivik, the Norwegian white supremacist who murdered 77 people in Norway in 2011.

The 74-page dossier by Brenton Tarrant, which has been described by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a “work of hate”, praised Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose”.

The 28-year-old, who is now in police custody, also claimed that he had “brief contact” with Breivik and had received a “blessing” for his actions from the mass murderer’s acquaintances.

The dossier stated objections to immigration and multiculturalism, and decries the “decaying” culture of the white, European western world.

Earlier on Friday, at least 49 people were killed and 20 others seriously wounded in shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, in the worst attack in the Pacific country’s history.

The majority of the victims were gunned down at the Al Noor Mosque, while the rest were shot dead at another mosque in suburban Linwood.

The Muslim worshippers had congregated for Friday prayers, Islam’s holy day of the week.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described the shootings as a “well-planned terrorist attack”, and said this is one of the country’s “darkest days”.

In addition to Tarrant, three other suspects, including a woman, have been arrested, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.
