An intelligence driven operation led to the arrest of a drug dealer in Moreleta Park with drugs estimated at over R700 000.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the alleged drug was well-known and was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“The management of police in Gauteng has welcomed the arrest of the known drug dealer. An intelligence-driven operation led police to the residence of the suspect and to a self-storage facility in Silverton, Pretoria where police, with the help of yet another K9 hero, “Angel”, found 56 bags of heroin with an estimated weight of 5.6kg. The estimated value of the drugs was more than R700 000, pending forensic determination.”

Makhubele said the suspect will be charged with possession of and dealing in drugs.

“This suspect is one of the 601 suspects arrested in various operations conducted at the Tshwane district. The suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, rape possessions of stolen property and other cases.

“Drug infestation in communities has become a serious concern for the police and hence the adoption of the fight against the scourge as one of the provincial commissioner’s priorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Ekurhuleni arrested 181 suspects during stop and search operations, raiding of wanted suspects and patrols at the hotspots.

Makhubele said the suspects were arrested for drunk and driving, assault common, robbery, malicious damage to property and theft.

In the Johannesburg district, 99 suspects were arrested during various operations and counterfeit goods were confiscated.

Makhubele said a total number of arrested suspects was 881.

The suspects will be appearing at various Gauteng Magistrate’s Courts in due course. DM

