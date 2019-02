Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to acquire Eero, a builder of WiFi-networking tools, in another deal aimed at bolstering the retail and technology giant’s home devices business.

Eero, based in San Francisco, makes gadgets that extend WiFi coverage throughout a home using local networking, known as mesh technology, that removes hiccups in broadcasting internet signals.

The companies didn’t disclose the purchase price Monday when they announced the acquisition. Eero has raised $148 million in equity and debt, according to PitchBook Data Inc.

Amazon, builder of the hit Echo smart speaker line, is behind a growing range of home electronics, from Fire TV streaming sticks to a voice-controlled microwave. Last year, the company bought Ring, a builder of video doorbells and home security gear. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.