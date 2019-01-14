Newsdeck

Deaths in Zimbabwe fuel protests: security minister

By AFP 14 January 2019
Caption
Protesters block a major road leading into the city centre in Kuwadzana, Harare, Zimbabwe, 14 January 2019 after members of the public went onto the streets to protest over the recent fuel increase. Unconfirmed reports say four people have been shot and wounded by the police. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Violent protests that erupted in Zimbabwe on Monday after the government more than doubled fuel pump prices have claimed lives, the country’s national security minister said, without specifying the numbers killed.

Accusing the opposition and civil society organisations of being behind the protests, Owen Ncube said in a statement that “regrettably, this has resulted in the loss of life and property including injury to police officers and members of the public.

“We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” he said in a statement cited by the state media.

He said more than 200 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights earlier reported that at least 13 people had suffered gunshot wounds during the protests. DM

Gallery

AFP 3 hours ago

