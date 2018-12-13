Newsdeck

NYPD Says Bomb Threats Across Country Not Deemed Credible

By Bloomberg 13 December 2018
Caption
A woman walks past a snow covered NYPD (New York City Police Department) squad car during a late season snowstorm in New York City, New York, USA, 21 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York City’s police department said bomb threats being reported across the country are not considered credible as an email circulated asking for bitcoin payment.

“We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city,” NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism James R. Waters tweeted.

The tweet followed others from police departments across the country. In Oklahoma City, police said no credible threat had been found.

“NO indications of any explosives located or detonated to this point,” the Massachusetts State Police tweeted. DM

Gallery

