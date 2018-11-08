Newsdeck

Rajoelina, Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race

By News24 8 November 2018
epaselect Vote counting takes place after the last votes have been cast during the presidential elections in the capital Antananarivo, Madagascar, 07 November 2018. Three ex-presidents are the front-runners in the elections that will see 10 million people take to the polls after years of political instability. The country is one of the world's poorest. EPA-EFE/HENITSOA RAFALIA

Madagascar's former presidents Andry Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana were neck-and-neck in the country's presidential race according to partial results published by the electoral commission on Thursday.

Rajoelina won 43.5 percent of votes cast in Wednesday’s vote, while Ravalomanana secured 42.44 percent, according to results from 147 polling stations out of 24,852 nationwide.

The incumbent President Hery Rajaonarimampianina trailed with 2.93 percent of the votes counted so far.

The national electoral commission (CENI) estimated turnout at 47.18 percent in elections which saw

a total of 36 candidates.

Following the vote, Rajoelina and Ravalomanana both told their supporters they were confident of victory.

Rajaonarimampianina has yet to comment.

Voters are eager to get a winner who will tackle the impoverished Indian Ocean island’s myriad problems including unemployment and corruption.

“Even if the results are not yet official, the trend of victory of the Malagasy people and Madagascar is emerging,” Rajoelina told his supporters late on Wednesday at his campaign headquarters in the capital.

Ravalomanana, too promised victory to his supporters, “I encourage you to be calm and to be careful, not to take into account some misleading figures … we will win, do not worry.”

Because of the unusually high number of contestants, few expect an outright winner and the poll is widely expected to go into a second round. This would involve only the two top candidates and would be held on December 19. DM

