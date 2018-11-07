Newsdeck

Colorado Democrat Jared Polis elected first openly gay US governor: networks

By AFP 7 November 2018
Caption
Democratic Representative from Colorado Jared Polis (C) speaks during a news conference with immigrant advocates to call on the US Defense Department to allow certain 'DREAMERs', undocumented individuals who were brought to the United States as children, to serve in the military, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 25 July 2014. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Democratic Congressman Jared Polis will be the new governor of the western state of Colorado, US news networks ABC and NBC projected Tuesday, after he defeated Republican Walker Stapleton.

Five-term congressman Polis is the first openly gay man to win a gubernatorial race.

Kate Brown became the first bisexual governor when she was elected in Oregon in 2015, while another governor, Jim McGreevey of New Jersey, came out as gay before resigning in 2004. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

AFP

MALUSI ON THE ROCKS

Try as he might, MPs refuse to buy Gigaba’s story

By Marianne Merten

From South Africa with love

While Brexit’s Arron Banks’ UK-based troubles mount, local investigation appears non-existent

Marianne Thamm
8 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

US Midterms

Zapiro
3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Democrats Poised to Take House Control as GOP Holds On to Senate

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Colorado Democrat Jared Polis elected first openly gay US governor: networks

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

GOP on Track to Keep Senate as Democrats Score Early House Wins

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Potential juror tossed for wanting El Chapo autograph

AFP 10 hours ago

EDITORIAL

Our Burning Planet: The Earth is on fire, It’s time to start worrying
Daily Maverick 9 hours ago
6 mins

The filming of The Beach permanently damaged the ecosystem on the Thai island it was located on.

OPINIONISTA

Groundbreaking case on transgender rights could create a legal precedent

Pierre De Vos 8 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

London Eye: Wholeness is not a Utopian dream

Margie Orford
10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The coming suspension of electoral disbelief

Susan Booysen
10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Forward ever, backwards never – tribalism has no place in modern South Africa

Oscar Van Heerden
10 hours ago
6 mins

Parliament

Opposition fisticuffs and racial epithets as Ramaphosa lays down anti-corruption line, even for his kin

Marianne Merten
12 hours ago
7 mins