Colorado Democrat Jared Polis elected first openly gay US governor: networks

Democratic Congressman Jared Polis will be the new governor of the western state of Colorado, US news networks ABC and NBC projected Tuesday, after he defeated Republican Walker Stapleton.

Five-term congressman Polis is the first openly gay man to win a gubernatorial race.

Kate Brown became the first bisexual governor when she was elected in Oregon in 2015, while another governor, Jim McGreevey of New Jersey, came out as gay before resigning in 2004. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.