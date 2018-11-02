Newsdeck

Nigerian army posts Trump video to justify shooting Shiites

By AFP 2 November 2018
Caption
US President Donald J. Trump speaks at a Make American Great Again rally in support of Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley at the Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia, Missouri, USA, 01 November 2018. Hawley is locked in a tight Senate race with Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Nigeria's army on Friday posted a video of US President Donald Trump saying soldiers would shoot migrants throwing stones to justify opening fire on a Shiite group this week.

“Please watch and make your deductions,” said the army in a post on its official Twitter account.

In the video, Trump warns that soldiers deployed to the Mexican border could shoot Central American migrants who throw stones at them while attempting to cross illegally.

“We’re not going to put up with that. They want to throw rocks at our military, our military fights back,” said Trump in remarks made on Thursday.

“I told them (troops) consider it (a rock) a rifle. When they throw rocks like they did at the Mexican military and police, I say consider it a rifle.”

Nigeria’s defence spokesman John Agim told AFP that the army posted the video in response to criticism that its security forces had acted unlawfully.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) said 49 of its members were killed after the army and police fired live bullets at crowds who marched near and in the capital Abuja,

The army’s official death toll was six.

Amnesty International said Wednesday it had “strong evidence” that police and soldiers used automatic weapons against IMN members and killed about 45 people in an “unconscionable use of deadly force by soldiers and police”.

The United States embassy in Nigeria said Thursday it was “concerned” and called for an investigation.

“The video was posted in reaction to the Amnesty International report accusing the army of using weapons against pacifist Shiite protesters,” said Agim.

“Not only did they use stones but they were carrying petrol bombs, machetes and knives, so yes, we consider them as being armed,” said Agim.

“We intervened only because the IMN members are trying to harm our people, they are always meeting us…at security check points and trying to provoke us, they even burned a police vehicle.”

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is almost evenly split between a mostly Muslim north — which is predominantly Sunni — and a largely Christian south.

Experts have warned the government that a heavy-handed response to the group risks sparking conflict in a volatile region where poverty is widespread.

IMN leader Ibrahim Zakzaky has been in custody since 2015, when an army crackdown killed 300 of his supporters who were buried in mass graves, according to rights groups.

Zakzaky is facing a culpable homicide charge in connection with the 2015 violence. He remains in jail despite a court order granting him bail. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

AFP

Party Funding

ANC charging R1m to sit with Ramaphosa at dinner

By Greg Nicolson

ANALYSIS

After a week of horror, Gigaba needs to rope-a-dope for survival

Marianne Merten
17 hours ago
6 mins

Ganglands

Launch of anti-gang unit brings a ray of hope for the gangster-ridden areas of the Cape Flats

Leila Dougan
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Nigerian army posts Trump video to justify shooting Shiites

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ahmed Kathrada’s nephew and grandnephew killed during attempted robbery

News 24 & Daily Maverick Reporter 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

One month on: The Jamal Khashoggi murder case so far

AFP 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Every U.S. Metal Producer Is Down for 2018, Despite Tariffs

Bloomberg 20 hours ago

ANALYSIS

With Moyane’s dismissal, Ramaphosa’s slo-mo revolution claims a crucial scalp
Stephen Grootes 17 hours ago
5 mins

Donald Trump is the oldest president to be elected to a first term in office. The sentient naartjie is 70-years-old.

SAPS/SITA capture

Scopa hears how SAPS illegally siphoned off R100m from Criminal Justice System budget

Marianne Thamm 17 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The lamestream media is lying to you…and itself

Chris Roper
6 hours ago
5 mins

Op-Ed

Craig Williamson’s Trails of Death and Destruction: The Scandinavian Connection responds to exposures in Jyllands Posten

Prithiraj Dullay
6 hours ago
17 mins

Africa Relations

South Sudan pardons condemned SA man to boost confidence in peace process

Peter Fabricius
5 hours ago
4 mins

GroundUp

Rwandan man faces death if he is deported from South Africa

GroundUp
4 hours ago
4 mins