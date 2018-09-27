Newsdeck

Trump: UN wasn’t ‘laughing at me’

By AFP 27 September 2018

US President Donald Trump says the United Nations wasn't laughing at him when he boasted about his government's successes during a speech to world diplomats. They were just sharing a "good time."

“We had fun,” he told journalists in New York on Wednesday.

“They weren’t laughing at me, they were laughing with me,” he said. “People had a good time with me.”

The incident took place during Trump’s speech to the annual UN General Assembly.

Trump had launched into what sounded more like a campaign speech ahead of November’s congressional elections, boasting in trademark fashion of how “in less than two years my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

Assembled global dignitaries started to chuckle.

Trump then interrupted his prepared remarks and insisted, “So true,” at which the laughter became audible.

Trump smiled and said, “I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay.”

Headlines quickly emerged about the world laughing at Trump. But on Wednesday, Trump said he had simply connected with an audience not known for levity — “people who aren’t big into clapping, applauding, smiling.” DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

AFP

Democracy, tested

Anti-corruption watchdogs call for Integrity Commission for the Hawks

By Marianne Thamm

UN General Assembly

Ramaphosa resorts to golf diplomacy to reach Trump

Peter Fabricius
6 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

UN Unveiling

Zapiro
13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ryanair cancels 150 flights on Friday due to strike across Europe

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

#NotinmynameSA to visit Dros over ‘nonchalant’ response to rape of 6-year-old girl

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump: UN wasn’t ‘laughing at me’

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump ready to pull Kavanaugh nomination if convinced judge ‘guilty’

AFP 9 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Why the Sunday Times should go to the Zondo and Nugent Commissions
Jacques Pauw 7 hours ago
13 mins

"Thou almost make me waver in my faith to hold opinion with Pythagoras" ~ Shakespeare, Merchant of Venice

Securocracy

SA Police push to ‘safeguard the Parliament’ alarms MPs

Marianne Merten 8 hours ago
6 mins

MOTORING

New Renault Duster: Less beast, more beauty

Deon Schoeman
7 hours ago
8 mins

RUNNING OUT OF PLACES TO HIDE

South Africa-UAE treaty opens door for Guptas’ (still hypothetical) extradition

Greg Nicolson
7 hours ago
3 mins

THE ‘PEOPLE’S’ PARLIAMENT

After shooting tragedy, security gets attention while demoralising environment simmers on sidelines

Rebecca Davis
7 hours ago
5 mins

Op-Ed

Freedom and ethics – then and now

Raymond Suttner
19 hours ago
11 mins