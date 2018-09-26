Newsdeck

Trump ready to pull Kavanaugh nomination if convinced judge ‘guilty’

By AFP 26 September 2018
Circuit judge Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing on his nomination to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 06 September 2018. President Trump nominated Kavanaugh to fill the seat of retiring justice Anthony Kennedy. If confirmed, Kavanaugh would give conservatives a five-member majority in the high court. EPA-EFE/Tasos Katopodis

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was open to pulling Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination if he finds the evidence against him of sexual assault convincing.

“I can always be convinced,” Trump told journalists in New York. “If I thought he was guilty of something like this, yes sure. I want to watch. I want to see.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider the evidence against Kavanaugh on Thursday. The case has turned into a political firestorm ahead of congressional midterm elections, with the scandal threatening to derail Trump’s push to get a conservative-minded majority on the top court. DM

