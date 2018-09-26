Trump ready to pull Kavanaugh nomination if convinced judge ‘guilty’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was open to pulling Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination if he finds the evidence against him of sexual assault convincing.

“I can always be convinced,” Trump told journalists in New York. “If I thought he was guilty of something like this, yes sure. I want to watch. I want to see.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider the evidence against Kavanaugh on Thursday. The case has turned into a political firestorm ahead of congressional midterm elections, with the scandal threatening to derail Trump’s push to get a conservative-minded majority on the top court. DM

