Newsdeck

Germany rolls out world’s first hydrogen train

By AFP 17 September 2018
Caption
The world's first hydrogen fuel cell train on its way to Bremervoerde, northern Germany, 16 September 2018. Alstom today presented the world's first hydrogen fuel cell train Coradia iLinit in Bremervoerde. The Coradia iLint, built by Alstom in Salzgitter, Germany, is equipped with fuel cells which convert hydrogen and oxygen into electricity, thus eliminating pollutant emissions related to propulsion. From 17 September onwards, two such trains will enter commercial service according to a fixed timetable in Lower Saxony. EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

Germany on Monday rolled out the world's first hydrogen-powered train, signalling the start of a push to challenge the might of polluting diesel trains with costlier but more eco-friendly technology.

Two bright blue Coradia iLint trains, built by French TGV-maker Alstom, began running a 100-kilometre (62-mile) route between the towns and cities of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde and Buxtehude in northern Germany — a stretch normally plied by diesel trains.

“The world’s first hydrogen train is entering into commercial service and is ready for serial production,” Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge said at an unveiling ceremony in Bremervoerde, the station where the trains will be refuelled with hydrogen.

Alstom has said it plans to deliver another 14 of the zero-emissions trains to Lower Saxony state by 2021, with other German states also expressing an interest.

Hydrogen trains are equipped with fuel cells that produce electricity through a combination of hydrogen and oxygen, a process that leaves steam and water as the only emissions.

Excess energy is stored in ion lithium batteries on board the train.

The Coradia iLint trains can run for around 1,000 kilometres on a single tank of hydrogen, similar to the range of diesel trains.

Alstom is betting on the technology as a greener, quieter alternative to diesel on non-electrified railway lines — an attractive prospect to many German cities scrambling to combat air pollution.

“Sure, buying a hydrogen train is somewhat more expensive than a diesel train, but it is cheaper to run,” Stefan Schrank, the project’s manager at Alstom, told AFP.

Other countries are also looking into hydrogen trains, Alstom said, including Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Canada.

In France, the government has already said it wants the first hydrogen train to be on the rails by 2022. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

AFP

Days of Zondo

Standard Bank execs faced a grilling at Luthuli house over Gupta accounts

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

BURNING QUESTIONS

The coal crisis at Eskom worsens, with more than a quarter of stations having less than 10 days of reserves

Chris Yelland
20 hours ago
5 mins

Health-e News

UNAids places official on ‘special leave’

Kerry Cullinan
6 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Germany rolls out world’s first hydrogen train

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Man in airport parking row with Uber driver dies

News24 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Motsoeneng’s ‘reckless mismanagement’ caused SABC’s problems – Sanef

News24 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Paul McCartney scores US No. 1 after nearly four decades

AFP 15 hours ago

OP-ED

Graeme Williams vs Hank Willis Thomas: Acceptable artistic appropriation — or just plain old theft?
Greg Marinovich 20 hours ago
8 mins

"Advice is what we ask for when we already know the answer but wish we didn’t." ~ Erica Jong

THE PROMISED LAND

Gentrification victims: The Dreyer family’s struggle to keep a roof over their head under a city bridge

Leila Dougan 19 hours ago
11 mins

Health-e News

Can higher ‘sin taxes’ help the economy?

Health-e News
6 hours ago
5 mins

Road to 2019

Corruption, still the axis of political evil

Stephen Grootes
19 hours ago
6 mins

JOBURG RAIDED

Inner-city residents challenge Mashaba’s ‘unlawful’ building raids

Greg Nicolson & Bheki Simelane
20 hours ago
12 mins

NOTES FROM THE HOUSE

Frustration over Home Affairs shambles

Moira Levy
19 hours ago
9 mins