Newsdeck

FT chief returns part of salary after staff anger

By AFP 16 August 2018
Caption
Financial Times CEO John Ridding speaks during the Gala evening of the 5th Business Luxury Summit at Sporting Club in Monaco 15 June 2009. The event takes place from 14 - 16 June 2009. EPA/BRUNO BEBERT CORBIS OUT

The chief executive of the Financial Times, John Ridding, is to return some of his pay from last year following staff criticism, the business daily reported on Thursday.

 

In a note to employees, he said he would return a 2017 pay increase which took his total package to more than £2.5 million (2.8 million euros, $3.2 million) — a 25 percent jump on the previous year, the FT said.

Ridding’s pay increase was £510,000, and after tax, the amount returned to the company will be about £280,000.

He said “the first call on these resources” would be a fund to “support the advancement of women into more senior roles at the FT and reduce the gender pay gap”.

The National Union of Journalists welcomed the move but said it “does not go far enough”.

It had complained that Ridding’s pay appeared to represent more than half of the FT’s £4 million operating profits from 2017.

The firm said that figure did not represent earnings of its global business, which were above £20 million, the FT reported.

The NUJ also said the rise “makes a mockery of any concept of fairness” after “years of negligible pay rises and real-term pay cuts” for staff, as well as squeezed resources and pension reforms.

A survey by the High Pay Centre and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development published this week found the average annual pay packet of Britain’s top executives jumped 23 percent in 2017, and was 160 times the average full-time wage. DM

Gallery

AFP

AMABHUNGANE

The Trojan Horse that wheeled R600m out of state-owned entities

By Susan Comrie for amaBhungane

#10DMGathering

#GuptaLeaks whistle-blowers speak out for the first time

Rebecca Davis
20 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Six years on, there is no accountability for the elite police unit shootings at Marikana Scene 2

David Bruce
14 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Patriotic Alliance fallout with EFF could save Trollip

News24 15 mins ago

Newsdeck

Keita re-elected Mali president with landslide

AFP 23 mins ago

Newsdeck

Springs ‘house of horror’ father found guilty

AFP 37 mins ago

Newsdeck

Trump blacklists critical ex-CIA chief Brennan

AFP 9 hours ago

OP-ED

SARS Acting Commissioner Mark Kingon on Accounting & Accountability: ‘We clearly have something to fix’
Mark Kingon 15 hours ago
8 mins

Some firing squads are all issued with blank cartridges with the exception of one person. This helps alleviate personal responsibility for the execution squad.

MOTORING

Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Fastback: Galloping racehorse – or one-trick pony?

Deon Schoeman 14 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

The legacy of Marikana: Accountability urgent to prevent another atrocity

Nomzamo Zondo and Maanda Makwarela
15 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Affordable housing crisis facing the working poor

Ivan Turok and Andreas Scheba
15 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Land means nothing if you cannot own it

Beverley Schäfer
14 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The law must change to enable the donation of tons of food going to waste

Tatjana von Bormann
14 hours ago
4 mins
0