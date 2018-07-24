Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet that infiltrated airspace: army

The Israeli army said Tuesday it had shot down a Syrian fighter jet with surface-to-air missiles after the plane infiltrated its airspace.
“A short while ago, two Patriot missiles were launched at a Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet that infiltrated into Israeli airspace,” the Israeli Defence Forces said in a statement.
“The IDF monitored the advance of the fighter jet, which infiltrated about two kilometres into Israeli airspace. It was then intercepted by the Patriot missiles.” DM
