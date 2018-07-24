Newsdeck

Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet that infiltrated airspace: army

By AFP 24 July 2018
US Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard Clark (L), United States European Command and Israeli Brig. Gen. Zvika Haimovich (R) standing next to a Patriot missile Defense system at the Israeli Air Force Base of Hatzor, in central Israel, 08 March 2018 during a joint IDF-US military exercise 'Juniper Cobra 2018'. The ninth 'Juniper Cobra' exercise runs from 04 - 15 March 2018. Over 2,500 US troops deployed in Europe will be participating in the exercise, alongside 2,000 Israeli Aerial Defense troops. The exercise simulates a scenario in which US forces would deploy to Israel in order to aid the IDF Aerial Defense forces, The simulations will include the use of the 'Arrow,' 'Iron Dome', 'Patriot', and 'David's Sling' Systems, that were declared operational in April 2017. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

The Israeli army said Tuesday it had shot down a Syrian fighter jet with surface-to-air missiles after the plane infiltrated its airspace.

“A short while ago, two Patriot missiles were launched at a Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet that infiltrated into Israeli airspace,” the Israeli Defence Forces said in a statement.

“The IDF monitored the advance of the fighter jet, which infiltrated about two kilometres into Israeli airspace. It was then intercepted by the Patriot missiles.” DM

0