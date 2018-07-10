Newsdeck

Japan rescuers go house to house as flood toll hits 141

By AFP 10 July 2018
Caption
Residents walk on a road damaged by flood in Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, 08 July 2018. Heavy rainfall killed 75 people and missing more than 60 people in southwestern and western Japan, public television reported on 08 July 2018. Japan Meteorological Agency has warned record rainfall on 06 July for flooding, mudslides in southwestern and western Japan through 08 July and issued emergency weather warnings to six prefectures. In nine prefectures in western and southwestern Japan, authorities issued evacuation orders to more than for million of people in southwestern and western Japan. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Rescue workers carried out house-to-house searches Tuesday in the increasingly unlikely hope of finding survivors after days of deadly floods and landslides that have claimed 141 lives in one of Japan's worst weather-related disasters for decades.

by Hiroshi HIYAMA

The record downpours that began last week have stopped and receding flood waters have laid bare the destruction that has cut a swathe through the west of the country.

In the city of Kurashiki, the flooding engulfed entire districts at one point, forcing some people to their rooftops to wait for rescue.

By Tuesday morning, rescue workers were going door-to-door, looking for survivors — or victims — of the disaster.

“It’s what we call a grid operation, where we are checking every single house to see if there are people still trapped inside them,” an official with the local Okayama prefecture government told AFP.

“We know it’s a race against time, we are trying as hard as we can.”

In the Mabi district of Kurashiki, the water left behind a fine yellow silt that has transformed the area into moonscape.

Cars driving through kicked up clouds of dust. People walking around wore medical masks or covered their mouths with small towels to protect themselves against the particulates.

Stores were still closed, and inside one barber’s shop the red sofas, customer chairs, and standing hairdryers were all covered with the same silt.

Fumiko Inokuchi, 61, was inside her home, sorting though the damage caused by floods that submerged the entire first floor.

She escaped the house on Saturday, crossing the street to take shelter in a three-storey care home for the elderly, from where she watched in horror as the waters rose.

“I saw my house sink underwater and I couldn’t do anything at all, there was just nothing I could do. I felt helpless,” she said, retrieving a photo of her children playing baseball.

“I got married here, and we built this house two years afterwards. We raised our three small sons to adulthood here, there are so many memories,” she said, her eyes welling with tears.

 

– New dangers from heat –

 

The crisis is the deadliest rain-related disaster in over three decades, and one that has sparked national grief.

On Monday Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cancelled a four-stop foreign trip as the death toll rose.

Top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that at least 141 people had been killed. Media said dozens more remained missing and the tally was expected to rise further.

Around 75,000 police, firemen and troops have been deployed in the search and rescue operation across parts of central and western Japan, Suga said, warning that hot weather posed new risks.

Thousands of people remain in shelters after authorities issued evacuation orders for as many of five million residents, and local authorities in some areas were offering drinking water and bathing services for those in homes without their own supply.

“It will be over 35 Celsius in some areas… Please be careful about heatstroke if you’re doing reconstruction outdoors, and continue to be vigilant about landslides,” Suga said.

The government said it would tap around $20 million in reserve funds to provide aid to those affected by the disaster. Abe was expected to visit the areas in coming days. DM

Gallery

AFP

Michael Hulley 2.0

Zuma’s new lawyer Mantsha was once struck off the role, and later delivered Denel to the Guptas – basically, he’s ideal for the job

By Qaanitah Hunter

DURBAN EXPLOSIONS

A tale of two eerily similar bombs found in two very different KZN places

Rebecca Davis
5 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Jonas and the Whale

Zapiro
4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump names Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court, Senate battle looms

AFP 8 mins ago

Newsdeck

Anderson first S. African in Wimbledon last-eight in 24 years, Federer next

AFP 19 mins ago

Newsdeck

Hard work remains to cement peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea

AFP 3 hours ago

TOUR DE FRANCE

In Pictures: Boo for Froome as BMC take team time trial on stage three

AFP 11 hours ago

ANALYSIS

In the run-up to 2019 elections, Ramaphosa’s action options are severely limited
Stephen Grootes 6 hours ago
5 mins

Sushi is traditionally eaten by hand and not with chopsticks.

THE PROMISED LAND

Dweller evictions, the heart of farm darkness

Suné Payne & Leila Dougan 5 hours ago
9 mins

Op-Ed

Lessons from Mandela’s leadership (Part 5)

Raymond Suttner
16 hours ago
9 mins

#Russia2018

France vs Belgium: Head-to-head and what history predicts might happen

Antoinette Muller
6 hours ago
4 mins

Moyane Presser

Silent, defiant Moyane holds press conference – or did he?

Pauli Van Wyk
15 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

First it was Oudekraal – now the City of Cape Town wants to sell off Maiden’s Cove

Albie Sachs
6 hours ago
4 mins
0