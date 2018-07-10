Newsdeck

George Clooney hurt in Italian scooter crash: media

By AFP 10 July 2018

Hollywood star George Clooney was treated in hospital on Tuesday for minor injuries after a scooter accident in Sardinia, the Italian news agency AGI reported.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” actor hurt his leg when a Mercedes car allegedly turned  without giving right of way and collided with his scooter, AGI said.

Clooney, 57, was reportedly thrown from his two-wheeler onto the windscreen of the vehicle.

The crash took place in Costa Corallina in the island’s northeast at around 8am (0600 GMT).

The car driver called an ambulance which took Clooney to hospital, AGI added.

The American is on location in Sardinia to film a new mini-series “Catch 22”.

AGI said part of the road was closed following the incident.

Police told AFP they were unable to comment while operations related to the crash were still underway.

AGI reported that Clooney was discharged from hospital later in the morning and advised to rest for a few days. DM

Gallery

AFP

SCORPIO

Ace Magashule and new Free State premier’s families score cars, contracts in R300m government programme

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

Michael Hulley 2.0

Zuma’s new lawyer Mantsha was once struck off the roll, and later delivered Denel to the Guptas – basically, he’s ideal for the job

Qaanitah Hunter
17 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Adv Dali Mpofu’s Threat: What the facts and the law say

Pierre De Vos
6 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

George Clooney hurt in Italian scooter crash: media

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

All 12 boys and football coach rescued from cave: Thai Navy SEALs

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Manhunt underway for Cape Town businessman’s kidnappers

News24 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Japan rescuers go house to house as flood toll hits 141

AFP 13 hours ago

ANALYSIS

In the run-up to 2019 elections, Ramaphosa’s action options are severely limited
Stephen Grootes 18 hours ago
5 mins

Peanut butter in the United States must contain 90% peanuts. Anything less is termed "peanut spread".

ISS TODAY

DRC prioritises oil over conservation

ISS Today 40 mins ago
5 mins

DURBAN EXPLOSIONS

A tale of two eerily similar bombs found in two very different KZN places

Rebecca Davis
18 hours ago
5 mins

THE PROMISED LAND

Dweller evictions, the heart of farm darkness

Suné Payne & Leila Dougan
18 hours ago
9 mins

Sponsored Content

Lining up on the side of truth

Emma Heap
05 JUL
2 mins

ZAPIRO

Jonas and the Whale

Zapiro
16 hours ago
0