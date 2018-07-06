Newsdeck

Japan executes sarin attack cult leader and six followers

By AFP 6 July 2018
Caption
A black and white file photo taken on 22 October 1990, shows cult Aum Shinrikyo founder Shoko Asahara speaking at his cult headquarters in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan (issued 06 July 2018). According to media reports, Matsumoto was executed in Tokyo on 06 July 2018. The doomsday cult leader Matsumoto was convicted for the group's nerve gas attack on Tokyo subway in March 1995, killing 13 people and injuring thousands of people. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Shoko Asahara, the charismatic virtually-blind leader of the Aum Shinrikyo sect, has been on death row for more than a decade over the attack, which shocked the world and prompted a massive crackdown on the cult.

by Shingo Ito and Kyoko Hasegawa

“Seven Aum members were executed, they include Shoko Asahara,” a justice ministry official told AFP.

The hangings are the first executions in connection with the nerve agent attack, which killed 13 people and injured thousands more. A further six cult members remain on death row.

Some of those affected by the attack welcomed news of the executions.

“When I heard the news, I reacted calmly… But I did feel the world had become slightly brighter,” said Atsushi Sakahara, a film director who was injured in the sarin attack at Tokyo’s Roppongi station.

“I’ve been in pain for years,” he told AFP.

“It will be impossible to ever forget the incident, but the execution brings a kind of closure.”

 

– Foaming at the mouth, bleeding –

 

The attack during the capital’s notoriously crowded rush hour paralysed the Japanese capital, turning it into a virtual warzone.

Injured people began staggering out of the underground struggling for breath, with watering eyes as the attack unfolded.

Others keeled over, foaming at the mouth, with blood streaming from their noses.

The sarin had been released in liquid form on five subway carriages at different points throughout the network.

The first sign of it was a smell similar to paint thinner, but soon commuters began cough uncontrollably, recalled Sakae Ito, who was on the crowded Hibiya line that day.

“Liquid was spread on the floor in the middle of the carriage, people were convulsing in their seats. One man was leaning against a pole, his shirt open, bodily fluids leaking out.”

Police were first alerted just after 8:00am and panic soon set in, with subway workers screaming at people to evacuate and passengers convulsing on carriage floors.

The Japanese Self-Defense Force was called in and descended into the depths in hazmat suits and gas masks to assist the injured and deal with the poison.

Though concerns about the Aum had already been raised, the attack prompted a massive crackdown on the cult’s headquarters and the arrest of Asahara and other group members.

He was sentenced to death after a lengthy prosecution during which he regularly delivered rambling and incoherent monologues in English and Japanese.

The hangings Friday are the largest simultaneous execution in Japan since 1911, when 11 people were hanged for plotting to assassinate the emperor.

Born Chizuo Matsumoto in 1955 on the southwestern island of Kyushu, Asahara changed his name in the 1980s, when the Aum cult was being developed.

Virtually blind, he was seen as a charismatic speaker who cloaked himself in mysticism to draw recruits including doctors and scientists to the doomsday cult he developed in the 1980s.

The Aum cult, now renamed Aleph, officially disowned Asahara in 2000, but it has never been banned and experts say the former guru retained a strong influence.

Despite the horror that persists over the Aum’s subway attack and other crimes, some experts had warned against the execution of Asahara and his acolytes.

They fear his death may trigger the naming of a new cult leader, possibly his second son.

And the execution of Asahara’s followers risks elevating them to “martyrs” in the eyes of remaining cult adherents, warned Taro Takimoto, a lawyer for relatives of cultists, in an interview with AFP earlier this year.

“We should have them talk until they die a natural death so that they help prevent a recurrence,” he said. DM

Gallery

AFP

Scorpio Analysis

Nugent Commission on SARS: The Numbers vs the Moyane/Mpofu Sideshow

By Pauli Van Wyk

PRIVATE HEALTHCARE PRICING

How your health issues are manipulated to serve the interests of big medical business

Greg Nicolson
4 hours ago
5 mins

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

Bills delayed are Laws denied

Marianne Merten
4 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Fireworks explosions kill 19 in central Mexico

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

S.Africa mosque attacker ‘had schizophrenia’

AFP 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

UK readies new Brexit offer as Jaguar issues dire warning

AFP 16 hours ago

Newsdeck

Suspect shot dead after attempted cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg

News24 16 hours ago

Malmesbury mosque attack update

The Hawks’ revelations of attacker’s mental illness bring relief to worried community
Rebecca Davis 4 hours ago
5 mins

"Reality provides us with facts so romantic that imagination itself could add nothing to them." ~ Jules Verne

MOTORING

Porsche 911 Carrera T: Perfect for purists

Deon Schoeman 4 hours ago
8 mins

Analysis

R2K report on media surveillance paints a picture of an increasingly paranoid late-stage Zuma state

Nkateko Mabasa
6 hours ago
5 mins

2018 Zimbabwe elections – the main players

Zanu-PF’s incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa (75) vs MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa (40)

Daily Maverick Staff Writer
4 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

From cold fact to consciousness: Reclaiming our humanity

Pregs Govender
4 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Aunty Pat’s free political education lessons

Simon Grindrod
4 hours ago
5 mins
0