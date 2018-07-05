Newsdeck

Fireworks explosions kill 19 in central Mexico

By AFP 5 July 2018
Caption
Civil Protection Brigades and firemen work at the area where at least 19 died in an explosion, in Tultepec, Mexico, 05 July 2018. At least 19 died and 40 were wounded in an explosion at a fireworks workshop in Tultepec. EPA-EFE/STR

At least 19 people were killed in a series of explosions Thursday at fireworks warehouses in the town of Tultepec in central Mexico, including rescue workers who died saving others' lives, officials said.

by Yemeli ORTEGA

The initial explosion occurred around 9:30 am (1430 GMT), then spread to other warehouses just as police and firefighters began attending to the first victims in the town, which is known for its artisanal fireworks — and a history of deadly accidents.

“We deeply regret the deaths of those who were killed this morning in… Tultepec, including our firefighter and police colleagues who lost their lives saving those of many others,” read a tweet from the Red Cross in the state of Mexico, where Tultepec is located.

At least 19 people were killed — including a minor — and 40 wounded, said state Interior Minister Alejandro Ozuna.

Hundreds of soldiers, police and firefighters deployed to the neighborhood of Xahuento, on the outskirts of the town, cordoning off a wide area around the smoldering workshops where the explosions ocurred.

An anguished teenager was asking rescue workers for information about his father, a fireworks maker who worked in the area.

“The last time I saw him was this morning. I left school to look for him as soon as we heard about the explosion. But they won’t let me through and nobody is giving me any information,” said Allan Osvaldo, 14.

 

– ‘It rained fire’ –

 

An overpowering smell of gunpowder hung in the air, and charred furniture and bricks hurled through the air by the explosions could be seen lying in the grass, even outside the ample security perimeter.

“I was having breakfast when there was a terrible blast. We left the house running and I saw a huge white cloud in the sky, as if it were going to rain — except today it rained fire,” said Alondra Perez, 62, who lives across the road.

Rescue workers confirmed that some of their own had been caught in the explosions, though it was not immediately clear how many.

A police officer told AFP an ambulance had been completely charred in one of the blasts.

“People here insist on continuing to make fireworks. It’s their tradition. But they don’t gauge the consequences of these tragedies. It’s infuriating, because our firefighter colleagues… end up dead saving these people,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

 

– History of accidents –

 

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto sent his condolences to the victims’ families on Twitter and said the army and interior ministry were supporting the state rescue effort.

Authorities suspended all fireworks sales in the area. The state interior minister said an “exhaustive review” would be carried out of all workshops’ permits.

“We know it’s a way of life and a tradition, but we have to send the community the message, and they have to understand, that it must be regulated, for their own safety,” he said.

Tultepec is known for making the fireworks that Mexicans traditionally use to celebrate holidays and saints’ days. It has been hit by devastating explosions in the past.

On June 6, seven people were killed in a similar blast.

And on December 20, 2016, 42 people were killed and 70 injured in a series of spectacular explosions at Tultepec’s San Pablito market, the largest fireworks market in the country.

On that occasion, investigators say a rocket exploded at the market and set off a chain reaction of other blasts.

The market, which was filled with people shopping for Christmas and New Year’s festivities, was reduced to smoldering ruins. DM

Gallery

AFP

Scorpio Analysis

Nugent Commission on SARS: The Numbers vs the Moyane/Mpofu Sideshow

By Pauli Van Wyk

PRIVATE HEALTHCARE PRICING

How your health issues are manipulated to serve the interests of big medical business

Greg Nicolson
5 mins ago
5 mins

2018 Zimbabwe elections – the main players

Zanu-PF’s incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa (75) vs MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa (40)

Daily Maverick Staff Writer
7 mins ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Fireworks explosions kill 19 in central Mexico

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

S.Africa mosque attacker ‘had schizophrenia’

AFP 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

UK readies new Brexit offer as Jaguar issues dire warning

AFP 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Suspect shot dead after attempted cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg

News24 12 hours ago

Malmesbury mosque attack update

The Hawks’ revelations of attacker’s mental illness bring relief to worried community
Rebecca Davis 11 mins ago
5 mins

"Reality provides us with facts so romantic that imagination itself could add nothing to them." ~ Jules Verne

Durban July

Steinhoff former boss Markus Jooste’s horses banned from SA’s biggest race

Bheki C. Simelane 13 mins ago
3 mins

FLIXATION

Fifteen Years of Terror: Bacon, rap and bikinis on the Jihadi front line

Tony Jackman
16 mins ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

Emergency housing for Hermanus community

Tariro Washinyira
18 mins ago
4 mins

UNITED STATES

Coming soon to your nearest Trump TV: Michael Cohen Sings the Blues

J Brooks Spector
20 mins ago
8 mins

ISS TODAY

SA’s elections are a chance to advance gender equality

Lauren Tracey-Temba and Miche Roberts
21 mins ago
4 mins
0