Newsdeck

Trump ex-lawyer hints could flip against US president

By AFP 3 July 2018
Caption
Attorney Michael Cohen, US President Donald J. Trump's long-time personal attorney arrives at Federal Court for a hearing in New York, New York, USA, 16 April 2018. Cohen's hotel room, apartment and office were raided last week by federal authorities reportedly as part of an investigation into possible bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign finance violations. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, facing potential arrest in New York, has declared his first loyalty is to his family and the country, signaling a willingness to cooperate with prosecutors against the president.

“To be crystal clear, my wife, my daughter and my son, and this country have my first loyalty,” Michael Cohen told ABC News in an interview broadcast Monday.

His remarks fanned speculation about whether Cohen has any incriminating material on Trump and whether he will “flip” on his former boss, with remarks sharply at odds with a past declaration that he would “take a bullet for the president.”

The FBI raided his home and office in April on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

In his first in-depth interview since the raid, Cohen did not praise Trump, pointedly disagreed with his criticism of the federal investigations and separated himself from the president, ABC News reported.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating Cohen for alleged violations of election law and possible financial crimes. He has not yet been arrested or charged with any crime.

Cohen, who became Trump’s personal lawyer in 2007, is infamous for paying $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to keep quiet about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump.

Cohen initially said he used his own money to pay Daniels and was not reimbursed by Trump. The US president has subsequently conceded that Cohen was paid back, despite initially denying knowledge of the payment.

Through White House officials, the US president has denied the relationship.

Cohen said he would defer to his new lawyer, former federal prosecutor Guy Petrillo, “for guidance” once he learns what charges, if any, he will face.

“I am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way,” he told ABC News.

“I want to regain my name and my reputation and my life back,” he added. DM

Gallery

AFP

Analysis

Desperation Central – Moyane makes new demands on Ramaphosa

By Qaanitah Hunter

SARS inquiry

In a withering ruling, Judge Nugent refuses all Moyane’s demands

Pauli Van Wyk
13 hours ago
4 mins

Land hearings

Anger & Emotion happened, but then What?

Greg Nicolson
5 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Thai cave boys to get 4 months’ food, learn to dive

AFP 10 mins ago

Newsdeck

Federer, Serena breeze through Wimbledon furnace

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Malawi president hit by graft scandal

AFP 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

Thousands affected by heavy rains in Western Cape, while some roads snowed over

News24 17 hours ago

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Belgium bounce back as brave Japan bow out
AFP 7 hours ago
4 mins

In 1952 Wernher von Braun wrote a paper where he believed a colony on Mars would be led by an individual named "Elon".

Mauritania honours Mandela

In Nouakchott, Madiba’s road less travelled

Carien Du Plessis 6 hours ago
5 mins

Photo Essay

When rains came to Monwabisi Park, Khayelitsha

Leila Dougan
5 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s Silent Start-Up Revolution

Mzukisi Qobo
7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Land Question: A historical perspective on form and content

Jeff Rudin
7 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

The farce of public consultation on land expropriation without compensation

Ivo Vegter
7 hours ago
8 mins
0